ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County celebrated the opening of the $9 million Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
The 23,000-square-foot center includes exercise equipment, a gymnasium for basketball, pickleball, open gym and a large room for mahjong, cards, mom-and-tot time, and dominoes.
For more information, call 941-681-3743
