Children from the Chabad of Charlotte County, including Rabbi Simon and Sheina Jacobson's own children, above, took part in the Hanukkah concert by performing song and telling about the meaning of the holiday.
Following the lighting of the Menorah, men and women formed two groups and did traditional dances of joy and celebration, while musicians performed.
Dr. Joseph Ravid, of Gulfview Medical Institute and professor at the University of South Florida, had the honor of lighting the large Menorah.
Rabbi Simon and Sheina Jacobson's children participated in the Hanukkah concert. Above are sons Gershon, left, and Yaakov, who performed at the "Dancing Dreidels."
As musicians performed, many in the crowd to their feet in a traditional dance.
Rabbi Simon Jacobson, left, and Dr. Joseph Ravid talk about the meaning of Hanukkah before Ravid lit the candle on the sixth night of the observance.
MURDOCK — An area outside Port Charlotte Town Center was the scene of festivities with Hanukkah music, the lighting of the Menorah, dance and a children's presentation.
The Thursday event, hosted by Rabbi Simon and Sheina Jacobson of Chabad of Charlotte County, was open to the community. Many came to sit on chairs set up for the occasion, while some stood along the mall's side.
"The world is a place mixed with good and bad," Simon Jacobson said to the gathering. "When we do good, we make the world a better place."
He said good deeds and kindness brings light to the world and diminishes darkness.
A saxophone and violin duo performed from start of the event at 6 p.m.
The lively music which ran the gamut from traditional Israeli and Jewish songs such as "Hava Nagila" to "If I Were a Rich Man" from "Fiddler on the Roof," had many in the crowd dancing.
The men linked arms and danced around the giant Menorah which whose sixth candle was earlier lit by Dr. Joseph Ravid, medical director of Gulfview Medical Institute and a professor at the University of Florida.
Next to the men's circle, the women were on their feet and forming a circle of dance of their own.
The Jacobsons' own family members participated, including their sons Gershon and Yaakov, who performed in costume "as the Dancing Dreidels," Simon Jacobson said.
Four of their youngest children participated in the children's program, as well as other, older children.
Sheina Jacobson led children in Chabad's Hebrew school to take turns reading about the meaning of Hanukkah.
Later, Rabbi Jacobson invited all to a feast of traditional Hanukkah Pareve foods, including jelly doughnuts that were brought in from Miami.
As the crowd formed a line at the buffet table, Boris and Natasha continued to play, attracting mall shoppers to the festivities.
A crafts table for children kept the younger set busy, while at the opposite side of the mall, Judaic gifts were available for sale.
On Saturday night, Simon Jacobson will preside over the Menorah lighting on the final night, outside the main entrance of Fishermen's Village at 7 p.m.
