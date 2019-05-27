Ninety-degree temperatures weren't enough to keep people from celebrating Memorial Day throughout the area Monday.
Some brought umbrellas to shield from the sun, others sought shade wherever possible, while many just toughed it out.
A little sweat and some sunburn weren't a big deal considering who they came to honor.
KIDS HELP REMEMBER
Monday's Memorial Day ceremony was the first official event held at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte since its opening.
Lola Canales, 9 and Layla Canales, 6, were two of the kids passing out poppies.
"It's very special to me because my great grandpa was in the Marines," Lola said. "I like helping people remember soldiers."
The sisters are a part of the Junior Auxiliary at the American Legion Post 110.
Their grandmother Mary O'Connor's father was a Marine in World War II, and a survivor of Iwo Jima.
"I want to get them involved with vets at an early age," O'Connor said. "I want them to know why they're free."
READING COUNTY PROCLAMATION
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch read the proclamation declaring May 27 Memorial Day.
"This facility is honoring our fallen," he said.
Deutsch encouraged attendees to drive by the park later that day to see the 18-foot American flag raised with lights shining on it.
He said in the future, the park will have a memorial tower, and a museum to honor first responders.
IN HONOR OF DAD
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda held a ceremony at Laishley Park, followed by a reception at their new location at 900 W. Marion Ave.
John Hillard carried the flag that lay on his father's casket.
His father was in the Navy during World War II.
He choked back tears as he remembered a time during the war when his father was hospitalized with appendicitis.
The plane he was supposed to be on was shot down after takeoff, killing everyone on board.
His father carried that guilt.
Hillard later joined the Navy himself.
When asked his favorite thing about his father, Hillard said,
"He was always there."
MOM AND DAUGHTER PLACE FLOWERS
Susan and Mavis English put down flowers in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda for the members of Purple Heart Chapter 759.
They also placed flowers in front of a tree they lovingly refer to as the "Robert O." tree, after Susan's dad and Mavis' late husband.
Robert O. English served in the Army in WWII in the 2nd infantry division.
He received his first Purple Heart in 1943, after he was shot through the ear in the Aleutian Islands.
He was out of the Army only three months before he realized it was better for him to be in the Army, to support his family.
NEW FRIENDS TO SHARE YOUR STORY
Michelle Siggers and Norma Oliva just met, but quickly became friends.
Oliva was looking for the name of her late husband's friend, who passed away in his arms, on the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
Siggers, who is visiting from Miami, overheard Oliva and decided to help.
They never found the name, but that didn't stop their connection.
Oliva said she was happy to make a new friend.
Her husband, Romolo Oliva, was a staff sergeant in the Army, who served two or three tours in Vietnam.
During his service, he was awarded three Purple Hearts.
"It's heartbreaking, but it's nice to know he's remembered," Oliva said.
He has a brick dedicated to him in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
Oliva visits as often as she can. Since she doesn't drive, she has to wait until a friend is able to take her.
When Oliva breaks in the story, Siggers steps in to fill in the details.
As the ceremony was about to begin, Oliva and Siggers walked arm-in-arm to find a place in the shade.
Romolo passed away Sept. 24, 2014, just one week after his and Norma's 50th anniversary.
