Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.