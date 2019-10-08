A community conversation to promote community called "On the Table" is Oct. 17.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It's from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda, building 12, room 104.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
Libraries opening late Friday
These Charlotte County libraries will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday
• Libraries and History Services Administration, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Bayshore bathrooms closed
The main restroom at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 22959 Bayshore Road is closed for repairs, Charlotte County announced this week.
Portable toilets will be set up until Charlotte Harbor Water Association repairs a faulty backflow valve. A repair date is not immediately available.
For information, contact Michelle Long at Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pool Closed Saturday
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Dr., Englewood, will be closed for public swimming Saturday to host the Englewood Pioneer Day’s cardboard boat races and shipwreck dance events.
Both events are free to the public. Gates open for the cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. and the shipwreck dance at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
The pool will reopen Sunday for all regularly scheduled activities.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Shredding
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Area residents can bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free.
There will be a professional shredding company on site that will securely shred documents.
Chelsea Place is sponsoring the October event along with Discount Med Direct and the National Cremation Society.
For additional information, call 941-787-0687.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
VA benefits, health care presentation
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a presentation Oct. 17 on how veterans’ benefits may reimburse health care services.
Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County Veteran Services officer, is the featured speaker. In addition to health care, she will advise veterans and their families on: VA aid and attendance, veterans compensation, pension benefits, burial benefits, dependent and surviving spouse benefits, and more.
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chelsea Place Senior Research Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Music from veterans
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is hosting a musical event from 5-7 p.m., Thursday in the P-51 Club.
It will feature music from Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA).
Purchase of a membership All Access Pass for the day is required. There is a $10 cover charge, which includes beer, wine, soft drinks and pizza.
The mission of VITA is to promote creative writing, musical and visual arts as a therapeutic outlet for veterans to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events. For more on VITA visit: www.vitaarts.org.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30.
Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office.
Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
Democratic Women's Club meeting
The Democratic Women's Club of Charlotte County will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 14. The meeting is held at 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202 in Port Charlotte.
A social time begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the program and meeting at 11:00 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds.
Republican forum luncheon
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting today at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda.
The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (with social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests.
For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Oct. 4.
We are delighted to announce that our speaker will be Kayley Miller, Marketing and Public Relations for Punta Gorda Airport.
Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 12 at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
Hickory Bluff Mound Historical Marker Dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate a new Charlotte County Historical Marker at 9 a.m., today at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The marker honors the history of the Timucua Indians, part of the Safety Harbor culture, who once occupied the area.
In 1905, Clarence Bloomfield Moore, a wealthy, amateur archaeologist from Philadelphia excavated a mound located on the northern bank of the Peace River about half-mile north of the marker site.
Moore found the sand burial mound contained bones and pottery shards dating the mound to the Safety Harbor period (A.D. 900-1725.) Moore noted that the mound had been badly disturbed prior to his excavation. Today there is no evidence of the sand mound.
The sponsor of this historical marker is the Hickory Bluff Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October.
This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler.
Presentations will take place on:
· Oct. 22 from 2-3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
· Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Happy Birthday Navy
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy, on Oct. 12.
The United States Navy (USN) is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the seven uniformed services of the United States.
With 336,978 personnel on active duty and 101,583 in the Ready Reserve, the U.S. Navy is the third largest of the U.S. military service branches in terms of personnel.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Synchronizing symphony in your brain
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain on Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series.
Guest speaker Carlos L. Maas will lead the audience through a lecture illustrating the relationships between neuro-feedback, human behavior, and the orchestra.
Tickets are $50 to the general public, and free to pre-registered Medical Grand Rounds Patrons. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m., at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, FL 34269. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling the CSO Office at 941-205-5996.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don't golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda.
Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts shows
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
Live charity auction
Local realtor and auctioneer James Guinta, known as Jimmy Gee, will auction off a variety of items, artwork, gift cards, a TV, a Keurig coffee pot and much much more from noon to 3 p.m on Nov. 16 at the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for previewing items prior to opening bids. Call 856-217-4148 with any questions or donations for the auction.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is a nonprofit organization which holds fundraisers throughout the year to give back to local charities, to local high school students for scholarships, and to assist local veterans. New members are always welcome and membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents. General meetings are held on the second Friday of each month, September to May.
