Community Eye Center in North Port and Venice is now called Quigley Eye Specialists, giving Quigley Eye Specialists three locations in Sarasota County, according to a press release.
In January 2021, Community Eye Center and St. Lucy's Eye Surgery Center, led by Dr. Joseph Spadafora and Dr. Eric Schaible, merged with Quigley Eye Specialists.
The merger gave Community Eye, as the two business are collectively called, 16 other locations under Quigley Eye Specialists ownership in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.
Spadafora serves as medical director of the company.
Community Eye has been providing care to Sarasota and Charlotte counties for more than 40 years, and Quigley Eye Specialists — founded by Dr. Thomas Quigley — has been offering eye care for more than 30 years.
Under the merger, the clinics and surgery centers are now called Quigley Eye Specialists - aside from the Port Charlotte location.
There are 27 clinics and five surgery centers in south Florida, including two in Palm Beach and one in Miami.
"Although the name has changed, the same caring, compassionate staff and experienced eye doctors remain," said Frances Wilhelm, vice president of marketing and business development.
Schaible and Dr. Eric Liss will practice in Charlotte County, while Spadafora and Dr. Prabin Mishra will practice in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“As demand for excellent eye care continues to increase, partnering with Community Eye will help us ensure patients have convenient access to the care they need,” Quigley said. “The Community Eye team is led by respected doctors with stellar reputations. Community Eye’s locations in Sarasota and Charlotte counties will help us expand care to even more people, including serving more same-day and walk-in patients. We look forward to our partnership and are excited about the path ahead.”
Quigley Eye Specialists specializes in cataracts, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma, LASIK, dry eye, eyelid surgery, retinal issues, corneal conditions, and routine eye care. For more information, visit www.QuigleyEye.com.
