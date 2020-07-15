Employees at Port Charlotte’s Community Eye Center were astonished last week to learn their company had received a loan in excess of $5 million from the Payroll Protection Program.
Community Eye Center received no such loan of that amount.
“We really wanted to set the record straight,” James Kane, the eye center’s Practice Administrator, stated in an email to The Sun this week. “We received just in excess of $900,000 in PPP loan relief.”
Many such anomalies as the one affecting Community Eye Center have cropped up throughout the Small Business Administration’s PPP database as more is learned about the federal program following the release of information last week.
According to database figures, 472 area businesses employing more than 21,000 people received loans of $150,000 or more. Upon closer scrutiny, the math does not compute. Especially in the case of Community Eye Center.
The PPP was established to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees retain their workforce. Among other variables, businesses were allowed to borrow up to 2.5 times the amount employees made during a one-month period. The one-month period is an average of the 12 months prior to March 2020.
The caveat: The individual employee salary figure is capped at $100,000. If an employee makes more than that, anything over $100,000 does not factor into the loan amount. Community Eye Center was loaned enough money to cover eight weeks of an employee’s salary. That means the maximum amount the eye center could borrow for payroll was $15,385 per person.
Lost in translation
The program has been both a boon and source of confusion from its inception in April as part of the CARES Act. Early on, the SBA reported it had run out of money for the PPP program. At the time of the program’s June 30 application deadline, it reported $138 billion remained. The White House then extended the program’s application deadline to Aug. 8.
Peter Keating of the Small Business Development Center at Florida Gulf Coast University worked with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce to help area businesses fill out the PPP paperwork. He said during the course of the process, the SBA continually changed the terms and offerings being provided by the program and the banks serving as the lending institutions struggled to keep up.
“I’m very familiar with government programs, like FEMA and USAID, and how they escalate numbers all the time,” Keating said. “The banks are new at this, and mistakes are made that way.”
In addition to the application extension, the deadline to meet the forgiveness terms of the loan was extended to Dec. 31. Companies were not required to immediately re-hire or re-staff upon receiving the loan, but must be back to pre-pandemic workforce figures by the end of the year in order for the loan to be forgiven. Otherwise, it becomes a five-year loan with a 1% interest rate.
“If someone lost employees — if you had 10 employees and five went on unemployment — you were obviously going to get more money than you could dole out,” Keating said. “At the end of the day, you’re going to be left with money still available and you can hold onto it or take it as a loan at 1% for five years.”
Last week, the PPP disclosed the names of 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received loans of at least $150,000. According to additional reporting by the Washington Post and Bloomberg News, 48,922 recipients reported zero jobs would be retained while an additional 40,506 left that information blank.
According to the Bloomberg analysis, more than 75,000 loans listing one job retained have received sums far in excess of the $20,833 allowable under the PPP guidelines for one-person businesses, including 154 showing $1 million or more. One of those incorrectly listed one-employee businesses is Tarpon Shores Dental, which has offices in Englewood, Venice and Sarasota. Only the Venice location is listed in the database.
Businesses were directed to local banks in order to file for a PPP loan. Several banks reached by Bloomberg reported the discrepancy occurred because the SBA’s electronic application system required input for “jobs retained” but the applications had a box for “number of employees.” Confusion over what was being asked led some to enter employee figures while others opted to leave the entry blank.
“The changes in the process did make it very confusing,” Keating said. “People jump at things and they don’t ask questions and they end up with the wrong information … and they just make it up, I don’t know. It happens at all levels. All I can say is they’re probably honest mistakes.”
All’s well that ends well
When the numbers became public, many businesses and banks began reaching out to media outlets seeking to set the record straight. Upon seeing Sunday’s report in the Sun, Kane was quick to do just that.
Overall, Kane said, the loan did indeed come at the right time to keep Community Eye Center operational. A significant amount of the business’ revenue comes from procedures that were deemed elective during the shutdown.
“We were only able to provide immediate emergency eyecare,” Kane said. “On the business side of things, we were like everyone else that lost months of revenue.
“More importantly, we had patients that needed cataract surgery and other types of more routine eyecare that were not able to receive it,” Kane added. “We were grateful for the PPP loan as it not only positively and directly affected the families of our 100 staff members, but allowed us to quickly get back to serving and improving the lives of our patients.”
Kane said he anticipated Community Eye Center meeting the guidelines necessary to have the loan forgiven. SunTrust Bank provided the loan.
“We were able to retain all of our employees,” Kane said. “This also allowed us to re-open in a safer, flexible and more efficient manner than we otherwise would have been able to.”
