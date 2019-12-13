Charlotte Chamber Christmas parade
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade is at noon today. The theme is "It’s A Hometown Community Christmas." Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car or truck, performing or marching unit. The parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, next to Charlotte High, proceed north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. The judging stand will be in front of Centennial Bank. So plan to get there early and set up your viewing area. For more information, please call the Charlotte County Chamber at 941-627-2222.
South County Regional Park Pool opening delayed
The South County Regional Park pool, dive well, and splash pad at 670 Cooper Street in Punta Gorda will not be open for regular activities until 3 p.m. today. For more information, contact Ryan Fleming, at 941-505-8686 or Ryan.Fleming@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Botanical Gardens aglow
The Peace River Botanical Garden is lit up for the Christmas season on Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 and 23 from 6 p.m., to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for members, $10 for non-members, $5 for youth ages 5-18, and 4 and under are free. There will be thousands of lights, Santa on selected evenings, roast s'mores over a fire, sing carols and more. No passes are allowed for the special event. The gardens are located at 5827 Riverside Dr., in Punta Gorda. For more information visit peacerivergardens.org/ call (941) 621-8299, or email admin@peacerivergardens.org
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
CHEC fundraising event
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event Jan. 28, 2020, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas, to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Egmont Key and more. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in a $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Call 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Czech and Slovak Club Christmas Party
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will hold it’s annual Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The event will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club in Downtown Punta Gorda at 118 Sullilvan St., at 2 p.m. A catered Dinner will be served at 3 p.m. followed by entertainment featuring Marcella Brown and a visit from Jolly Old St. Nick. There will be an Ethnic Dessert Table, supplied by the members as well as a gift exchange, valued at under $10. Bring a gift, get a gift. Join us for a fun afternoon! Dinner cost is $15 and all are welcome to celebrate the Czech and Slovak Heritage here in Southwest Florida. Information & Reservations call 941-286-3467, or mert4677@aol.com
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fishermen’s Village NYE event
The public is invited to ring in the New Year at Fishermen’s Village Dec. 31. Beginning at 6 pm New Year’s Eve Family Friendly Free festivities will include live music, dancing, photo booth, face painting, a moon dancer, LED juggling and more. King Fisher Fleet NYE’s Cruise departs at 11 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at www.KingFisherFleet.com/new-years-eve-cruise A fireworks display is at midnight, with viewing from West Dock. Fishermen’s Village is located Off Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Additional off-site parking locations in the City of Punta Gorda are: Bayfront YMCA; First United Methodist Church; Five Star Reality; Punta Gorda Library and the Visual Arts Center. For more information call 941-639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com
Pet photos with Santa
The Suncoast Humane Society will be hosting Photos with Santa at Petco, located at 1808 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, in partnership with the Petco Foundation from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. today and Dec. 15. For a $9.95 donation, guests can receive a digital keepsake photo of their pet with Santa. Photos with Santa will also be hosted at the Venice Petco, at 1651 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. For more information about Suncoast Humane Society visit www.humane.org. For more on the Petco Foundation and Photos with Santa, visit www.petcofoundation.org.
Ann & Chuck Dever pool to close for week
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool will be closed through Dec. 15 for annual maintenance. The pool is located at 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3743 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Daughters of American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette" narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941.639.5081.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
