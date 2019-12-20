William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial construction
Ongoing construction will begin at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Jan. 2. The park at 20499 Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte, will remain open during this time. Please use caution around the designated construction area. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette" narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941.639.5081.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Botanical Gardens aglow
The Peace River Botanical Garden will be lit up for the Christmas season from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 20-23. Tickets cost $8 for members, $10 for non-members, $5 for youth ages 5-18, and 4 and under are free. There will be thousands of lights, Santa on selected evenings, roast s'mores over a fire, sing carols and more. No passes are allowed for the special event. The gardens are located at 5827 Riverside Drive, in Punta Gorda. For more information visit peacerivergardens.org/ call 941-621-8299, or email admin@peacerivergardens.org.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bluegrass concert
There will be a Bluegrass show on Dec. 21 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County William H. Wakeman III Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, featuring the following bands: Hwy 41 South, Blue Night, and The Bugtussle Bluegrass Band. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. (Memberships are $15 a year per person over 18). Before the show, there will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, five-string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session. The Bluegrass show is put on on a monthly basis by The Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association in Venice. For more information, go tot www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Herb Washburn at 941-661-9175 or via email: washburnherb@fastmail.fm.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
CHEC fundraising event
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event Jan. 28, 2020, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas, to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Egmont Key and more. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in a $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are free wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Call 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte, on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions, and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fishermen’s Village NYE event
The public is invited to ring in the New Year at Fishermen’s Village on Dec. 31. Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly Free festivities will include live music, dancing, photo booth, face painting, a moon dancer, LED juggling and more. King Fisher Fleet NYE’s Cruise departs at 11 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at www.KingFisherFleet.com/new-years-eve-cruise. A fireworks display is at midnight, with viewing from West Dock. Fishermen’s Village is located Off Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Additional off-site parking locations in the city of Punta Gorda are: Bayfront YMCA; First United Methodist Church; Five Star Reality; Punta Gorda Library and the Visual Arts Center. For more information call 941-639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
