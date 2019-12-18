TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event through today, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Fishermen’s Village NYE event
The public is invited to ring in the New Year at Fishermen’s Village on Dec. 31. Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly Free festivities will include live music, dancing, photo booth, face painting, a moon dancer, LED juggling and more. King Fisher Fleet NYE’s Cruise departs at 11 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at www.KingFisherFleet.com/new-years-eve-cruise. A fireworks display is at midnight, with viewing from West Dock. Fishermen’s Village is located Off Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Additional off-site parking locations in the city of Punta Gorda are: Bayfront YMCA; First United Methodist Church; Five Star Reality; Punta Gorda Library and the Visual Arts Center. For more information call 941-639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette" narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941.639.5081.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.