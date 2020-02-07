Centennial Park New Playground opening
Charlotte County Community Services is pleased to announce the new playground at Centennial Park will open Feb. 10. Centennial Park is located at 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3232 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Recycling, neighborhood watch meeting
At 10 a.m., on Feb. 10 Stephanie Kissinger, Charlotte County Waste Management, an environmental thought leader in the Southwest Florida region working with local municipalities will speak on advancing the message Think Green: to encourage clean recycling efforts. Then, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, Lt. Justin Davoult, Punta Gorda Police Department will talk about the Punta Gorda Neighborhood Watch Program. You can learn how the police department is working in concert with citizens. Both events are free and open to the public. The PGI Civic Association, is at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. For more information call 941-637-1655.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Audubon Society walkabout
Peace River Audubon Society will have a walkabout at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard. Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park, attendees will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. In the past, groups have stayed to watch the sunset and take photos. All are welcome at this free guided walk. Binoculars are available. For more information, call Rob Mills 305-607-6548 or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Exotic Plant Treatments
Exotic plant treatments will begin at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, on Feb. 4. All amenities will remain open but Charlotte County issued a press release urging visitors to be cautious of their surroundings. For information, contact Jamie Scudera at 941-613-3220 or Jamie.Scudera@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair
There will be a "Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair" from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, celebrating Black History Month. All colleges and individuals are invited to this event that will be held at PCHS, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The events and/or booths will contain literature and information on College Admissions, Financial Aid, ACT & SAT Preparation, Black History Leaders Literature, Athletic Informational Discussions, and Military Guidance. Port Charlotte High School will have various clubs and their sponsors available as well. For more information call 941-255-7485, ext. 3106 or email paul.curtis@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages 3-17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit perennialfilmfestival.com.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, the city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division will start a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
