Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Spring Lake Park Closed Feb. 4-6
Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed for work being done to the parking lot. The park will reopen on Feb. 7. During this time, patrons may use the boat ramp at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Audubon Society walkabout
Peace River Audubon Society will have a walkabout at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard. Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park, attendees will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. In the past, groups have stayed to watch the sunset and take photos. All are welcome at this free guided walk. Binoculars are available. For more information, call Rob Mills 305-607-6548 or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Exotic Plant Treatments
Exotic plant treatments will begin at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, on Feb. 4. All amenities will remain open but Charlotte County issued a press release urging visitors to be cautious of their surroundings. For information, contact Jamie Scudera at 941-613-3220 or Jamie.Scudera@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair
There will be a "Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair" from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, celebrating Black History Month. All colleges and individuals are invited to this event that will be held at PCHS, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The events and/or booths will contain literature and information on College Admissions, Financial Aid, ACT & SAT Preparation, Black History Leaders Literature, Athletic Informational Discussions, and Military Guidance. Port Charlotte High School will have various clubs and their sponsors available as well. For more information call 941-255-7485, ext. 3106 or email paul.curtis@yourcharlotteschools.net.
2020 Senior Games
Charlotte County "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held March 1-March 22 at various Charlotte County facilities. Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Entry fees are $10 per event and are payable in advance by check, cash, Visa/MasterCard at any Charlotte County Recreation facility with completed form. Senior Games are open to amateur athletes who are 50 years of age and older as of Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of residency. To receive a Fit for Life Senior Games shirt, register by Feb. 7. Entries received after this date may not receive a T-shirt. Final Entry Registration: two weeks prior to individual event. For more information, call 941-681-3742 or go to www.charlottecountyfl.com.
Punta Gorda Woman's Club luncheon
The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, located at the historic club building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, will be having its monthly luncheon on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis who will speak on safety issues and other topics of interest to the community. Guests are welcome to attend. There will be both a meat and vegetarian lasagna, catered lunch for $10 for those who would like to stay after the meeting. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club was founded in 1925. Each year, a number of fundraisers are held to raise money for the Charlotte High School Scholarship Program, assisting our veterans, as well as donations to many worthwhile local nonprofits such as C.A.R.E. and the Guardian ad Litem Program. For more information, call Nancy Suarez 305-772-7057.
Russian Duo comes to Punta Gorda
The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., will be presenting The Russian Duo in a special performance, “Strings of tradition!” Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Russian Duo explores the combination of balalaika, voice and piano. In addition to classical music, Russian duo performs other genres including tango, blue grass, Soviet film music, and their own arrangements of ragtime. Since their inception in 2007, Oleg and Terry have performed from Canada to Florida, from Minnesota to Texas and from Massachusetts to Oregon. The evemt is open to the public, cost is $20. It is a cabaret-style event; bring your food and beverages. For ticket information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.pgica.org.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages 3-17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit perennialfilmfestival.com.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, the city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division will start a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Retired educators meeting
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will meet Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. The program will be about Relaxation Techniques with presenter, Marcy Zalecki. Anyone working for a school board in any position or any state is welcomed to come and see what our group is about. The local dues for the first year is free. Lunch after the meeting will be at a local restaurant.
Port Charlotte Garden Club meeting
Port Charlotte Garden Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, Feb 13, at 9:30 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. A program on “Bonsai” will be presented by Rick Johnstone of Charlotte Ichiban Bonsai Kai. The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
One of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments returns to Charlotte County from Feb. 14 to March 22, when the Snowbird Baseball Classic swings into action. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O'Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and Cool Today Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County).
Schools from across the country will compete during the five-week event. Participating Division I institutions include: The Ohio State University, Dartmouth College, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Villanova University. A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact.
For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941 286-3304.
Walk for the poor
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provided assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for The Poor begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate, visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by Feb. 11 to provide your menu choice.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet on Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., at Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Gil Mac Adam, naturalist, instructor and gardening consultant who will present a program on “Staghorn Ferns.” Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities contact club co-president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Floridians fundraising event
The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte, 33952 at 12 p.m. In addition to lunch, the Club’s members have created baskets that are filled with all manner of items to be raffled off. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics Club Shirts project. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. The Floridians is actively seeking new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club or www.facebook.com/thefloridians
