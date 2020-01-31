Punta Gorda Woman's Club luncheon
The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, located at the historic club building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, will be having their monthly luncheon on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis who will speak on safety issues and other topics of interest to the community. Guests are welcome to attend. There will be both a meat and vegetarian lasagna, catered lunch for $10 for those who would like to stay after the meeting. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club was founded in 1925. Each year, a number of fundraisers are held to raise money for the Charlotte High School Scholarship Program, assisting our veterans, as well as donations to many worthwhile local nonprofits such as C.A.R.E. and the Guardian ad Litem Program. For more information call Nancy Suarez 305-772-7057.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Temporary park pool closure
The South County Regional Park pool, dive well, and splash pad at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda will be closed for regular activities on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 for a swim meet. Normal operations will resume Feb. 3. For information, contact Ryan Fleming at 941-505-8686 or Ryan.Fleming@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event request to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the City calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com
Spring Lake Park Closed Feb. 4-6
Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed Feb. 4-6 for work being done to the parking lot. The park will reopen on Feb. 7. During this time, patrons may use the boat ramp at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free life-saving skills
Charlotte County Fire & EMS has partnered with Bayfront Health to help provide valuable lifesaving information in a fun, hands-on way. On Feb. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Charlotte County Fire & EMS paramedics will be teaching hands-only CPR and stop the bleed tourniquet training at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
The training is being offered during Bayfront Health’s 2020 Health, Safety and Women’s Expo at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, and will also include demonstrations from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the following health and safety preparedness events and demonstrations:
• 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Active Shooter Preparedness Seminar – Presented by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Training Officer Mark Bala. Learn the products, tools, and resources to help you prepare for and respond to an active shooter incident.
• 12:30-1:45 p.m.: Hands-Only CPR and Stop the Bleed Training Course – In this two-part course, find out when and how to perform hands-only CPR, and become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Both fast, easy to remember and can help you save a life.
• Public Safety Demonstrations – Hands-on action stations for stop the bleed tourniquet training, hands-only CPR, and fire extinguisher training will be open and offered all day.
Admission is free and doors open at 9 a.m. For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
German ancestry seminar
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold a half-day Seminar, “Everyday Life in Old Germany and How It Affects Your Research,” Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The seminar is being held at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be two sessions. “Everyday Life in Old Germany” will describe our ancestor’s life in Germany before they came to the United States. “Problem Solving in German Research” will suggest new approaches to German research. Reservations can be made on the society website, www.swflgg.org, using Paypal, or by downloading and mailing the reservation form. The seminar fee is $15 for non-members. For additional information, contact Joanne at 941-625-6443.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Audubon Society walkabout
Peace River Audubon Society will have a walkabout at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard. Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park, attendees will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. In the past, groups have stayed to watch the sunset and take photos. All are welcome at this free guided walk. Binoculars are available. For more information, call Rob Mills 305-607-6548 or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Exotic Plant Treatments
Exotic plant treatments will begin at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, on Feb. 4. All amenities will remain open but Charlotte County issued a press release urging visitors to be cautious of their surroundings. For information, contact Jamie Scudera at 941-613-3220 or Jamie.Scudera@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
2020 Senior Games
Charlotte County "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held March 1-March 22 at various Charlotte County facilities. Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Entry fees are $10 per event and are payable in advance by check, cash, Visa/MasterCard at any Charlotte County Recreation facility with completed form. Senior Games are open to amateur athletes who are 50 years of age and older as of Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of residency. To receive a Fit for Life Senior Games shirt, register by Feb. 7. Entries received after this date may not receive a T-shirt. Final Entry Registration: two weeks prior to individual event. For more information, call 941-681-3742 or go to www.charlottecountyfl.com.
Russian Duo comes to Punta Gorda
The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St. will be presenting The Russian Duo in a special performance, “Strings of tradition!” Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Russian Duo explores the combination of balalaika, voice and piano. In addition to classical music, Russian duo performs other genres including tango, blue grass, Soviet film music, and their own arrangements of ragtime. Since their inception in 2007, Oleg and Terry have performed from Canada to Florida, from Minnesota to Texas and from Massachusetts to Oregon. The evemt is open to the public, cost is $20. It is a cabaret-style event; bring your food and beverages. For ticket information call 941-637-1655 or visit www.pgica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.