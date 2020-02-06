Recycling, neighborhood watch meeting
At 10 a.m., on Feb. 10, Stephanie Kissinger, Charlotte County Waste Management, an environmental thought leader in the Southwest Florida region working with local municipalities will speak on advancing the message Think Green: to encourage clean recycling efforts. Then, at 10 a.m., Feb. 11, Punta Gorda Police Department Lt. Justin Davoult will talk about the Punta Gorda Neighborhood Watch Program. You can learn how the police department is working in concert with citizens. Both events are free and open to the public. The PGI Civic Association, is at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. For more information call 941-637-1655.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Spring Lake Park Closed Feb. 4-6
Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed for work being done to the parking lot. The park will reopen on today. During this time, patrons may use the boat ramp at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Audubon Society walkabout
Peace River Audubon Society will have a walkabout at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta Drive and Bal Harbor Boulevard. Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park, attendees will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. In the past, groups have stayed to watch the sunset and take photos. All are welcome at this free guided walk. Binoculars are available. For more information, call Rob Mills 305-607-6548 or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Exotic Plant Treatments
Exotic plant treatments will begin at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, on Feb. 4. All amenities will remain open but Charlotte County issued a press release urging visitors to be cautious of their surroundings. For information, contact Jamie Scudera at 941-613-3220 or Jamie.Scudera@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair
There will be a "Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair" from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, celebrating Black History Month. All colleges and individuals are invited to this event that will be held at PCHS, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The events and/or booths will contain literature and information on College Admissions, Financial Aid, ACT & SAT Preparation, Black History Leaders Literature, Athletic Informational Discussions, and Military Guidance. Port Charlotte High School will have various clubs and their sponsors available as well. For more information call 941-255-7485, ext. 3106 or email paul.curtis@yourcharlotteschools.net.
2020 Senior Games
Charlotte County "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held March 1-March 22 at various Charlotte County facilities. Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Entry fees are $10 per event and are payable in advance by check, cash, Visa/MasterCard at any Charlotte County Recreation facility with completed form. Senior Games are open to amateur athletes who are 50 years of age and older as of Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of residency. To receive a Fit for Life Senior Games shirt, register by today. Entries received after this date may not receive a T-shirt. Final Entry Registration: two weeks prior to individual event. For more information, call 941-681-3742 or go to www.charlottecountyfl.com.
Punta Gorda Woman's Club luncheon
The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, located at the historic club building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, will be having its monthly luncheon on today at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis who will speak on safety issues and other topics of interest to the community. Guests are welcome to attend. There will be both a meat and vegetarian lasagna, catered lunch for $10 for those who would like to stay after the meeting. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club was founded in 1925. Each year, a number of fundraisers are held to raise money for the Charlotte High School Scholarship Program, assisting our veterans, as well as donations to many worthwhile local nonprofits such as C.A.R.E. and the Guardian ad Litem Program. For more information, call Nancy Suarez 305-772-7057.
Russian Duo comes to Punta Gorda
The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., will be presenting The Russian Duo in a special performance, “Strings of tradition!” Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. Russian Duo explores the combination of balalaika, voice and piano. In addition to classical music, Russian duo performs other genres including tango, blue grass, Soviet film music, and their own arrangements of ragtime. Since their inception in 2007, Oleg and Terry have performed from Canada to Florida, from Minnesota to Texas and from Massachusetts to Oregon. The evemt is open to the public, cost is $20. It is a cabaret-style event; bring your food and beverages. For ticket information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.pgica.org.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages 3-17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit perennialfilmfestival.com.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
