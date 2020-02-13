Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Feb. 17 until further notice. Aaron Street, between Harbor Boulevard to Olean Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Traffic will use Brinson for the detour. The emergency room entrance for Fawcett Hospital will remain open for local traffic. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Women With a Mission casino trip
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, March 7. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m., and will return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Car show
Port Charlotte High School Bands will be having a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the high school's main entrance, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The show is sponsored by the Florida West Coast Car Club. Trophies will be awarded. There will be door prizes as well as drinks and food available. Registration day of is a $15 donation. All proceeds benefit the bands. For more information, call 941-743-0050.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Floridians fundraising event
The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. In addition to lunch, the club’s members have created baskets that are filled with all manner of items to be raffled off. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics Club Shirts project. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. The Floridians club is actively seeking new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit thefloridians.club or www.facebook.com/thefloridians
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet on Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., at Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Gil Mac Adam, naturalist, instructor and gardening consultant who will present a program on “Staghorn Ferns.” Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities contact club co-president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by Feb. 11 to provide your menu choice.
