Black History Month celebration
A Black History Month celebration will be Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., in Punta Gorda. The event will feature Zeigler Family of West Palm Beach, Luna Muni violinist from Fort Myers, Iglesia Cristiana Elim from Fort Myers, and IAm4Given from Fort Myers. The emcee will be Rev. Lance Abercrombia. For more information contact Lance at 239-940-1832.
Czech / Slovak Club to Meet
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will meet on Feb. 17 at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte at noon. The meeting will begin with a social followed by lunch on your own, ordering off of the menu or enjoying their buffet. There will be a short business meeting after lunch. Current club members reside from Fort Myers to Sarasota in Southwest Florida. They meet monthly from October through April, on the third Tuesday, and focus on preserving the Czech and Slovak customs, heritage and language through music, food and history. The Club has also been a participant in the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida and are planning a picnic to be held in March. The Czech and Slovak Club invites and welcomes anyone interested in honoring the culture and heritage of the Czech and Slovak people. For further information or reservations call 941-286-3467 or email mert4677@aol.com.
AAUW meeting
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Linda Lusk, of the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, will speak on the organization’s battle to assist programs for domestic violence and intimate partner homicides. Some topics to be covered are services for survivors, physical versus non physical threats, and guns in the hands of known abusers. To learn more about the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW branch, call Karen Noonan 941-505-2803 or Mary Fleenor 941-916-2686. The local branch meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month.
Retired educators meeting
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will meet today at 9:30 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, at 20271 Tappen Zee Dr. The program will be about Relaxation Techniques with presenter, Marcy Zalecki. Anyone working for a school board in any position or any state is welcomed to come and see what our group is about. The local dues for the first year is free. Lunch after the meeting will be at a local restaurant.
Port Charlotte Garden Club meeting
Port Charlotte Garden Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:30 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. A program on “Bonsai” will be presented by Rick Johnstone of Charlotte Ichiban Bonsai Kai. The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
One of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments returns to Charlotte County from Feb. 14 to March 22, when the Snowbird Baseball Classic swings into action. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O’Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and Cool Today Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County).
Schools from across the country will compete during the five-week event. Participating Division I institutions include: The Ohio State University, Dartmouth College, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Villanova University. A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact.
For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941-286-3304.
Walk for the poor
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provided assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for The Poor begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate, visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by Feb. 11 to provide your menu choice.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet on Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., at Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Gil Mac Adam, naturalist, instructor and gardening consultant who will present a program on “Staghorn Ferns.” Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities contact club co-president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
