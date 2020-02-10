Neighborhood watch meeting
At 10 a.m. today Punta Gorda Police Lt. Justin Davoult will talk about the Punta Gorda Neighborhood Watch Program at the PGI Civic Association is at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Attendees will learn how the police department is working in concert with citizens. For more information call 941-637-1655.
Retired educators meeting
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will meet Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, at 20271 Tappen Zee Dr. The program will be about Relaxation Techniques with presenter, Marcy Zalecki. Anyone working for a school board in any position or any state is welcomed to come and see what our group is about. The local dues for the first year is free. Lunch after the meeting will be at a local restaurant.
Port Charlotte Garden Club meeting
Port Charlotte Garden Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:30 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. A program on “Bonsai” will be presented by Rick Johnstone of Charlotte Ichiban Bonsai Kai. The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
AAUW meeting
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Linda Lusk, of the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, will speak on the organization's battle to assist programs for domestic violence and intimate partner homicides. Some topics to be covered are services for survivors, physical versus non physical threats, and guns in the hands of known abusers. To learn more about the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW branch, call Karen Noonan 941-505-2803 or Mary Fleenor 941-916-2686. The local branch meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month.
Snowbird Baseball Classic
One of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments returns to Charlotte County from Feb. 14 to March 22, when the Snowbird Baseball Classic swings into action. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O'Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and Cool Today Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County).
Schools from across the country will compete during the five-week event. Participating Division I institutions include: The Ohio State University, Dartmouth College, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Villanova University. A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact.
For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941 286-3304.
Walk for the poor
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximillian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provided assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County community. The 11th annual Walk for The Poor begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceeds along the Trabue Harbor Walk. Every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County. For more information call: 941-268-9678; to register or donate, visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by Feb. 11 to provide your menu choice.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet on Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., at Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Gil Mac Adam, naturalist, instructor and gardening consultant who will present a program on “Staghorn Ferns.” Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities contact club co-president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Floridians fundraising event
The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. In addition to lunch, the club’s members have created baskets that are filled with all manner of items to be raffled off. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics Club Shirts project. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. The Floridians club is actively seeking new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit thefloridians.club or www.facebook.com/thefloridians
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Car show
Port Charlotte High School Bands will be having a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29 at the high school's main entrance, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The show is sponsored by the Florida West Coast Car Club. Trophies will be awarded. There will be door prizes as well as drinks and food available. Registration day of is a $15 donation. All proceeds benefit the bands. For more information, call 941-743-0050.
Women With a Mission casino trip
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, March 7. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m., and will return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
DeSoto Pioneer Day
The DeSoto County Historical Society's 16th Annual Pioneer Day and BBQ showcases the history and heritage of Southwest Florida from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia. This year’s festival will commemorate the centennial anniversary of Arcadia General Hospital—now DeSoto Memorial Hospital. Fun for the whole family includes special and traditional Florida foods plus bodacious barbecue, demonstrations of old-fashioned skills and crafts, legendary characters, musical entertainment, live animals, Florida Cracker cow camp, whip crackers, Civil War weapons demonstrations, vintage automobiles and antique engines, Florida authors and artists, free "discover history" hands-on activities with old-fashioned games, fossil dig, etc. For information: 863-266-5774 or http://www.historicdesoto.org/pioneerday-1.html.
