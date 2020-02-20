Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Floridians monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its February meeting today at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, in Port Charlotte, at 9:30 a.m. The Club members will participate in a “Murder in the Roaring Twenties” party game, complete with costuming and decorations. The Floridians will also be planning their annual fund raising event, Games Day, that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. New members are welcome. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Circle Bar B Preserve field trip
Peace River Audubon is sponsoring a trip to Circle Bar B Preserve in Polk County on Saturday, Feb. 22. All are invited to join us. Circle Bar B boasts a large variety of bird species, making it a “must do” for avid birders. Those who want to carpool can meet at 7 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot near Culver's, on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. The outing will begin at 9 a.m. near the Discovery Center located near the parking lot within the Preserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland. The bird walk will be three hours in duration, and there will also be a two-hour option available for those who wish to check out the Discovery Center. There will be a break at noon for lunch – plan a picnic, as there are many outdoor pavilions near the Discovery Center. Though the walk officially ends at noon, participants may wish to extend their stay at Circle Bar B as there are many other interesting things to see and do there. For more information, contact Kevin Gushue at 709-770-8591 or email kgushue@nl.rogers.com.
Floridians 2020 Games Day
Black History Month celebration
A Black History Month celebration will be Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., in Punta Gorda. The event will feature Zeigler Family of West Palm Beach, Luna Muni violinist from Fort Myers, Iglesia Cristiana Elim from Fort Myers, and IAm4Given from Fort Myers. The emcee will be Rev. Lance Abercrombia. For more information contact Lance at 239-940-1832.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Floridians fundraising event
Charlotte County Habitat Women Build
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a 2020 Women Build project. The wall raising is scheduled March 6. If you are interested in learning more about the project, you may attend a Kick-Off Event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in The Pioneer Room at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Contact Jan at the Habitat office to RSVP (941-639-3162) or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
