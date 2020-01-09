Sunset Celebration open house
The Peace River Wildlife Center will hold a special Sunset Celebration open house from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. tonight at the new wildlife hospital. This will be the only chance for the public to tour the new facility before patients move in at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. To help the new facility, check out the center's housewarming wish list on Walmart registry. For more information call 941-637-3830, www.PRWildlife.org or email peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com. All other Sunset Celebrations will be held at original location, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, which will remain open to the public for tours until further notice.
Women United Lunch
You can get tickets now for the 4th Annual Women United Lunch Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event helps empower mothers to raise healthy children. Event tickets are $25 each, along with a children's book. You can purchase your ticket online app.mobilecause.com/form/NNfs_Q?vid=3zcuv or text 41444 and enter womenlunch. The event will be held at Carmelo’s restaurant, 321 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
Regional workforce summit
Charlotte Technical College is developing a comprehensive local needs assessment to be used in grant funding applications and to guide the use of funds to support career and technical education programs for the next two years. A regional workforce summit is scheduled for 8:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Charlotte Technical College, Room 48, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The meeting is open to the public and input is welcome. For information, call Lisa Fair at 941-255-7500, ext. 102.
Military museum seeks volunteers
The Military Heritage Museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, offers a number of volunteer experiences for both veterans and non-veterans. With its expanded facility, more volunteer visitor guides are sought to help share the stories behind the museum’s many military-themed artifacts, exhibits and aircraft simulation machines. Veterans, former pilots and history buffs work great in this role. Also available are volunteer positions in support of programs and activities that take place in the museum’s 247-seat theater and full service library areas. Artifact restoration, technology support, gift shop and greeters offer additional opportunities for those looking to support the museum. Shifts are typically 3 1⁄2 hours and, while most volunteers pick two shifts, even working one shift a week would be a great help. The museum trains volunteers for the positions. If you are interested, please stop in at the museum and fill out an application. If you have questions, call 941-575-9002 or email info@freedomisntfree.org.
Film festival tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Sixth Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, which will be held March 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference. Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., (941-639-3720) or online at: https://pgsfftix.bpt.me. The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival has sold out every year since 2015.
Snowbird Classic seeks volunteers
The 12th Annual Snowbird Baseball Classic is Feb. 14-March 22 in Charlotte County. Tournament organizers are seeking volunteers to help make the event a memorable experience for the thousands of visiting fans and athletes from dozens of Division I and Division III collegiate teams. Volunteer assignments consist of ticket sales, merchandise sales, golf cart drivers, concessions, score keepers and announcers. Those who love baseball and are interested in volunteering can meet with tournament organizers during the following times and dates at the designated businesses:
• 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beef 'O' Brady's in Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor St.
• 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at All Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
For more information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, go to www.snowbirdbaseball.com. For additional information, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Live Oak Point construction
Construction at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, will begin Jan. 7. The boardwalk will remain open excluding the areas of construction. Patrons are encouraged to use caution around the construction zones. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Concert band program
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Guest Conductor Daniel Bowles has planned a special program to open the New Year. The concert entitled “Let Us Entertain You,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Principal Clarinetist Peter Paschke will be the featured soloist. The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
The Peace River Audubon Society will feature a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Snacks and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. On Dec. 14, more than 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The count was down 20% versus the prior year and was the lowest in 20 years. Attend this meeting and learn the details in the slide presentation. For more information, go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org or contact Ron at 941-575-6968.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bluegrass show
There will be a Bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Sonya Stratton and Straight South, Florida Bluegrass Express, and The Freightliners. Admission is $10 each or $5 with membership. Memberships are $15 a year. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. There will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, 5 string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session. The Bluegrass show is put on on a monthly basis by The Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association, 816 Jacaranda Circle, Venice. For more information, go to www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Herb Washburn at 941-661-9175.
Weight loss program
A new, 12-week program at the Punta Gorda YMCA is launching on Jan. 13 to help people seeking a healthier weight achieve their goals by making small, modest changes to their daily behaviors. The YMCA Weight Loss Program is supported by a team of specialized trainers in weight loss, nutrition and physical activity. Each weekly, one-hour session will help participants gain insights into physical activity and nutrition, and a better understanding of the obstacles and pitfalls that make losing weight (and keeping it off) such a challenge. At the end of the 12 weeks, facilitators will help participants chart a course for continued success. Participants will continue to receive guidance over the course of nine monthly follow-up meetings. Membership is not required to sign up for Weight Loss Program. Stop by the Punta Gorda YMCA to register, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. There are two class times available: Mondays at 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. The cost for members is $50, and $150 for non-members. The classes will be held at Bayfront Center location, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jane Martin at 941-375-9123 or JMartin@veniceymca.org.
Need chili cooks
Eagles Annual Chili Cook Off is on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive in Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There are prizes for best overall, first runner-up and second runner-up. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Judging takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. Chili will start selling at noon. Price for a bowl of chili is $1. There will be raffles, basket of cheer and a bake sale. All proceeds donated to charity. For additional information, call Kathy Grant at 941-423-8453.
Breakfast fundraiser
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include: all-you-can-eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults are $6 and children 12 and under are $3. The public is invited.
CARE Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), will host its 32nd consecutive ball, "Under the Sea," on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. CARE has been assisting thousands of victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 37 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. There will be gaming, and an open bar included in the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased at to www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Girl Scouts offers free program
Girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend the free Girl Scouts Outdoor Art Explorer program from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte. Participants will create outdoor-inspired art, investigate the sounds of nature, and learn Girl Scout traditions like songs and games. All girls will receive an Outdoor Art Explorer patch. The event is sponsored by the Charlotte 12 Service Unit of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is located 1100 S. McCall Road, in Port Charlotte. All girls must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Niki LeVasseur at 941-474-2364 or niki_smith_levasseur@hotmail.com.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 18, at South Port Square, 23023 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, HN and IU are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 11. For more information, call Kathy Tarshus at 941-391-5876.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1942. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will have the Jan. 8 meeting at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. Mike Desjardins will be speaking about the Charlotte County School District's bullying program. Lunch will follow at a local restaurant. Anyone who was employed by any state school board is welcomed to attend. The first year’s dues are free.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette," narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
CHEC fundraising event
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event Jan. 28, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas, to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Egmont Key and more. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in a $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are free wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Call 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte, on Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions, and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon, Jan. 26, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Saturday, Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times – see the trail maps at http://checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be Feb. 21-22. Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
