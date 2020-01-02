Walk with Ease
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Walk with Ease,” a free Arthritis Foundation program that will focus on helping the community understand the basics of arthritis, exercise and pain. Participants will have fun learning safe and comfortable ways to walk for exercise and will develop goals and strategies to improve fitness. The class will meet 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 21 at Centennial Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Please register by calling 941-627-1628. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talksThe PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Bion Cantorum ‘Still Christmas’As the Christmas season nears its official close, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association offer this exquisite vocal group performing lyrical, fun farewell to our holidays and a hearty welcome to the New Year. The program includes Morley’s Lirium, Lirium, a ‘Scheidt and Bach ‘mash-up’ of O Jesu So Sweet, a Victorian Jingle Bells, A Madrigal for Christmas, Cradle Hymn, the traditional Hanukkah song Ma’oz Tzur, Berlin’s White Christmas, the remarkable Still, Still, Still and other equally innovative arrangements and compositions performed by this vocal group, Director Roy Engler and Accompanist John Renfroe. The concert is at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Cabaret seating. The audience is invited to bring their own food and beverages. All PGICA events are open to the general public. The cost is $15. Call 941-637-1655 or visit: www.pgica.org/concertTicketPurchase.html#bionCantorum
William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial constructionOngoing construction will begin at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park today. The park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, will remain open during this time. Please use caution around the designated construction area. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Daughters of the American Revolution eventsThe Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 20, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Social time begins at 11 a.m. with the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Special Guest speaker will be: B.B. Gould, from FSSDAR State Speaker’s staff speaking about D.A.R. Insignia Pins. Guests are welcome, but everyone must RSVP! All RSVP’s must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to: ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon, Monday, Jan. 13. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. the next presentation is “Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette,” narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will have the Jan. 8 meeting at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. Mike Desjardins will be speaking about the Charlotte County School District’s bullying program. Lunch will follow at a local restaurant. Anyone who was employed by any state school board is welcomed to attend. The first year’s dues are free.
Voter rights restoration speakerThe Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County hosts its first Peace Initiative Speaker of 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 5 at the fellowship, located at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The speaker will be Lance Wissinger, a member of The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a body that dedicates itself to the restoration of voter rights to felons who have paid their debt to society. He will report on the current status of the ongoing legal battle in the Florida Supreme Court, and its impact on voter suppression in Florida. This event is open to the public, and all are welcome. For more information, call Herb Levin at 941-286-7939.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1942. The GFWC is an international woman’s non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans’ Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
