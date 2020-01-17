Chili Cook Off
Eagles Annual Chili Cook Off is today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive in Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There are prizes for best overall, first runner-up and second runner-up. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Judging takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. Chili will start selling at noon. Price for a bowl of chili is $1. There will be raffles, basket of cheer and a bake sale. All proceeds donated to charity. For additional information, call Kathy Grant at 941-423-8453.
Addiction documentary
Drug Free Punta Gorda, Congregational United Church of Christ and Department of Health-Charlotte County are presenting the free documentary "Resilience" at 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The public is welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. "Resilience" is an award-winning documentary that chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators, and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease. There will be question-and-answer session after the film with local professionals. To register, contact Monica Babcock at 941-741-4358 or email: monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby
The public is welcome to attend meetings of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter. The January meeting will be held on Jan. 20, at 7 p.m., at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., in Punta Gorda. Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org, or email portcharlotteccl@gmail.com
1% Local Option Sales Tax meeting
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, to prioritize the following externally proposed projects: School Security Infrastructure, Team Parkside CRA Multi-Use Bridge(s) and Tringali Park Multi-Purpose Rink Renovation. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to Noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of handy man's tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941 286-3304.
Charlotte Sierra Club meeting
The public is welcome to attend the Charlotte Sierra Club's monthly meetings. Coming up at the next meeting, Steve H. Koski will discuss his 30-year involvement as an underwater archaeologist at Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Springs. He will also discuss some of the discoveries made, and what they tell us about the people who lived there. The Jan. 21 meeting is at 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-423-2713.
Floridians holding January meeting
The Floridians will hold its January meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr., Port Charlotte, at 9:30 a.m. The program, Gardening in Florida, will be presented by Becky Copenhaver, Master Gardener. Copenhaver is a certified horticulture professional and former landscape designer. She is the current owner of Becky’s Garden Shoppe in Punta Gorda. The Floridians will also be planning their annual fund raising event, Games Day, which will be held Feb. 22. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995, or visit thefloridians.club. You may also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages three to 17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at (239) 985-8334.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six unique and beautiful homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Climate change speaker
Nobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CARE Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), will host its 32nd consecutive ball, "Under the Sea," on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. CARE has been assisting thousands of victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 37 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. There will be gaming, and an open bar included in the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased at to www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1941. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
