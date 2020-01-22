AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You’ll be helping people with much needed service that’s free, individualized and has no strings attached. There’s a role for everyone. As a counselor, you’ll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We’ll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you’ll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Annual rummage saleThe GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1941. The GFWC is an international woman’s non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans’ Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Sport court resurfacing Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the Guidance Offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club’s website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible.
A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S Colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This year our Chapter is offering 3 scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact me my email alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30, 2020. A minimum of 3 eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded. SBMEF, ABWA’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For over 60 years, SBMEF has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships. Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than 17 million dollars in scholarships. This scholarship application is open to any female residents of Charlotte County seeking a Baccalaureate Degree with a minimum of 3.0 GPA.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to Noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of handy man’s tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941 286-3304.
Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Climate change speaker
Nobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting “Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette,” narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
