Charlotte County Concert band program
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Guest Conductor Daniel Bowles has planned a special program to open the New Year. The concert entitled “Let Us Entertain You,” will be on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m., at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Principal Clarinetist Peter Paschke will be the featured soloist. The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2-3 p.m.. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event Jan. 28, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Rd., Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Girl Scouts offers free program
Girls in grades K-12 are invited to attend the free Girl Scouts Outdoor Art Explorer program on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church in Port Charlotte. Participants will create outdoor-inspired art, investigate the sounds of nature, and learn Girl Scout traditions like songs and games. All girls will receive an Outdoor Art Explorer patch. The event is sponsored by the Charlotte 12 Service Unit of Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is located 1100 S. McCall Rd., in Port Charlotte. All girls must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Niki LeVasseur at 941-474-2364 or niki_smith_levasseur@hotmail.com.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 18th at South Port Square, 23023 Westchester Blvd, Port Charlotte. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, HN and IU are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 11. For more information, call Kathy Tarshus at 941-391-5876.
1% Local Option Sales Tax meeting
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting is at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Hardened 911 building, District #4 Sheriff’s Office & Training Complex, District #2 Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Administration Center. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects at this Dec. 8 meeting. For more information, call Administration at 941-743-1944.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1942. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Annimal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Walk with Ease
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting “Walk with Ease,” a free Arthritis Foundation program that will focus on helping the community understand the basics of arthritis, exercise and pain. Participants will have fun learning safe and comfortable ways to walk for exercise and will develop goals and strategies to improve fitness. The class will meet 10-11 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 6-Feb. 21, 2020, at Centennial Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Please register by calling 941-627-1628. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home. Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening. Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb. March 20: Bromeliads. April 17: Pruning Your Landscape. All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will have the Jan. 8 meeting at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. Mike Desjardins will be speaking about the Charlotte County School District's bullying program. Lunch will follow at a local restaurant. Anyone who was employed by any state school board is welcomed to attend. The first year’s dues are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.