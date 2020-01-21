German ancestry seminar
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold a half-day Seminar, “Everyday Life in Old Germany and How It Affects Your Research,” Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. The seminar is being held at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be two sessions. “Everyday Life in Old Germany” will describe our ancestor’s life in Germany before they came to the United States. “Problem Solving in German Research” will suggest new approaches to German research. Reservations can be made on the society website, www.swflgg.org, using Paypal, or by downloading and mailing the reservation form. The seminar fee is $15 for non-members. For additional information, contact Joanne at 941-625-6443.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S Colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This year our Chapter is offering 3 scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact me my email alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30, 2020. A minimum of 3 eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded. SBMEF, ABWA’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For over 60 years, SBMEF has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships. Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than 17 million dollars in scholarships. This scholarship application is open to any female residents of Charlotte County seeking a Baccalaureate Degree with a minimum of 3.0 GPA.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1941. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing from Feb. 10 through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
1% Local Option Sales Tax meeting
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. today, in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, to prioritize the following externally proposed projects: School Security Infrastructure, Team Parkside CRA Multi-Use Bridge(s) and Tringali Park Multi-Purpose Rink Renovation. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the Guidance Offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible.
A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
Trash and Treasure
There will be a Trash and Treasure Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to Noon. It is annual extravaganza being held at the San Antonio Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. In seven different rooms, there will be a generous assortment of home accessories, small appliances, lamps, books, games, linens, sporting goods, homemade bakery goodies, and a generous assortment of handy man's tools will also be available. For more information, call Linda at 941 286-3304.
Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages three to 17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at (239) 985-8334.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six unique and beautiful homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Climate change speaker
Nobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
