Women United Lunch
You can get tickets now for the 4th Annual Women United Lunch Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the event helps empower mothers to raise healthy children. Event tickets are $25 each, along with a children's book. You can purchase your ticket online app.mobilecause.com/form/NNfs_Q?vid=3zcuv or text 41444 and enter womenlunch. The event will be held at Carmelo’s restaurant, 321 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
Free Throw Championship
A Free Throw Championship is being held Saturday, Jan.11, at 10 a.m., on the outdoor court behind the Ministry Building at San Antonio Catholic Church on Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Age groups are 9-11 and 12-14. Participants have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Trophies will be awarded for first place in each age group. For more information email Terry Cochran, event coordinator at tcochransr@yahoo.com
Harold Avenue Rec Center temporarily closed
Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, is closed until further notice due to a water break. For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Regional workforce summit
Charlotte Technical College is developing a comprehensive local needs assessment to be used in grant funding applications and to guide the use of funds to support career and technical education programs for the next two years. A regional workforce summit is scheduled for 8:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Charlotte Technical College, Room 48, 18150 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. The meeting is open to the public and input is welcome. For information, call Lisa Fair at 941-255-7500, ext. 102.
Speaker about ambulances available
Are you looking for an interesting yet different topic and speaker for your next group meeting? Debbie Harrington, E.M.T & director of community relations for Ambitrans Ambulance, is available to present information to clubs and groups about various aspects of ambulance services. She will explain the different functions that county EMS 911 and private ambulance services provide, as well as how the services operate and are utilized. Ambitrans Ambulance is the largest private ambulance service in Southwest Florida servicing Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. For more information and for scheduling, call Debbie at 941-380-0213 or email: dharrington@ambitrans.com.
Author Dorje Dolma visiting library
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., will be hosting author Dorje Dolma. She will be discussing her book, “Yak Girl: Growing Up in the Remote Dolpo Region of Nepal”, at 6 p.m., Jan. 28. Dolma grew up in the high Himalayas, herding yaks, goats, sheep and cows and currently lives in the United States. This program is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Military museum seeks volunteers
The Military Heritage Museum, located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, offers a number of volunteer experiences for both veterans and non-veterans. With its expanded facility, more volunteer visitor guides are sought to help share the stories behind the museum’s many military-themed artifacts, exhibits and aircraft simulation machines. Veterans, former pilots and history buffs work great in this role. Also available are volunteer positions in support of programs and activities that take place in the museum’s 247-seat theater and full service library areas. Artifact restoration, technology support, gift shop and greeters offer additional opportunities for those looking to support the museum. Shifts are typically 3 1⁄2 hours and, while most volunteers pick two shifts, even working one shift a week would be a great help. The museum trains volunteers for the positions. If you are interested, please stop in at the museum and fill out an application. If you have questions, call 941-575-9002 or email info@freedomisntfree.org.
FSW Collegiate High School night
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School will be hosting Parent Informational Nights for current 8th graders interested in joining the Class of 2024. Each informational session starts at 6 p.m., in the high school cafeteria in Building K. The information nights are being held on Jan. 23, Jan. 29, and Feb. 4. Students and their parents must attend one of these informational sessions to be considered for the upcoming new student lottery that will happen on March 4 for the incoming freshmen Class of 2024. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit: www.fsw.edu/wp/cchs/ and view “Applications and Lottery”, or call the school at 941-637-5673.
Film festival tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Sixth Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, which will be held March 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference. Tickets, which are $20, can be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., (941-639-3720) or online at: https://pgsfftix.bpt.me. The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival has sold out every year since 2015.
Snowbird Classic seeks volunteers
The 12th Annual Snowbird Baseball Classic is Feb. 14-March 22 in Charlotte County. Tournament organizers are seeking volunteers to help make the event a memorable experience for the thousands of visiting fans and athletes from dozens of Division I and Division III collegiate teams. Volunteer assignments consist of ticket sales, merchandise sales, golf cart drivers, concessions, score keepers and announcers. Those who love baseball and are interested in volunteering can meet with tournament organizers during the following times and dates at the designated businesses:
• 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 18379 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beef 'O' Brady's in Punta Gorda, 1105 Taylor St.
• 3 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at All Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
For more information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, go to www.snowbirdbaseball.com. For additional information, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Live Oak Point construction
Construction at Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, will begin Jan. 7. The boardwalk will remain open excluding the areas of construction. Patrons are encouraged to use caution around the construction zones. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Concert band program
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Guest Conductor Daniel Bowles has planned a special program to open the New Year. The concert entitled “Let Us Entertain You,” will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Principal Clarinetist Peter Paschke will be the featured soloist. The Charlotte Performing Arts Center is on the campus of Charlotte High School, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the concert.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
The Peace River Audubon Society will feature a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Snacks and socializing begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. On Dec. 14, more than 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The count was down 20% versus the prior year and was the lowest in 20 years. Attend this meeting and learn the details in the slide presentation. For more information, go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org or contact Ron at 941-575-6968.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
