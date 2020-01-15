Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Jan. 15 through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Saturday at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six unique and beautiful homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Climate change speaker
Nobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Addiction documentary
Drug Free Punta Gorda, Congregational United Church of Christ and Department of Health-Charlotte County are presenting the free documentary "Resilience" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The public is welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. "Resilience" is an award-winning documentary that chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators, and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease. There will be question-and-answer session after the film with local professionals. To register, contact Monica Babcock at 941-741-4358 or email: monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Need chili cooks
Eagles Annual Chili Cook Off is on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Drive in Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There are prizes for best overall, first runner-up and second runner-up. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Judging takes place from 11 a.m.-noon. Chili will start selling at noon. Price for a bowl of chili is $1. There will be raffles, basket of cheer and a bake sale. All proceeds donated to charity. For additional information, call Kathy Grant at 941-423-8453.
CARE Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), will host its 32nd consecutive ball, "Under the Sea," on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. CARE has been assisting thousands of victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 37 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person. Tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. There will be gaming, and an open bar included in the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased at to www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
CHEC holding fundraiser
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This exciting program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood, Florida. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale on Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the clubhouse on 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd. Clothing, jewelry, household goods, electronics, delicious home baked goods and much more will be sold. Food will be available for purchase from a vendor. Donations of items will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20, 21, 22 at the clubhouse. Arrangements can be made for pick-up of large or heavy items by calling 941-255-1941. The GFWC is an international woman's non-profit organization which raises monies each and every year to help those less fortunate in the community. The Port Charlotte GFWC has made donations to C.A.R.E., Share the Blessings Ministry, Crossroads Academy Animal Welfare League, Virginia B. Andes Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Charlotte High Model UN program, Jacobson Veterans' Home and numerous other organizations. We welcome new members from Port Charlotte as well as from surrounding communities. Call 202-553-2665 for information regarding membership.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette," narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
