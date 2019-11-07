Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 8, and from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit:perennialfilmfestival.co
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators will have their Wednesday, Nov. 13 meeting at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte at 9:30 a.m. to noon. The center is at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. The local speaker for the meeting will be Dale Phillips of C.A.R.E. concerning self protection. The retired educators welcome anyone who has worked/retired from any school system in any position.
Driving Miss Daisy auditions
Auditions for Driving Miss Daisy are on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, in Port Charlotte. These are the character descriptions: Daisy is a feisty and energetic 72-year-old Jewish woman who grew up in Atlanta. She ages from 72-97-years-old during the play and speaks with a southern accent. She is opinionated and fiercely independent. Hoke is Daisy’s African-American chauffeur who ages from early 60s to 85-years-old during the play. His speech reflects his Georgian upbringing. He is strong, patient, and understanding. As the play proceeds, he becomes more confident to express his values and opinions. He too deteriorates physically. Boolie: He is Daisy’s son who ages from his 40s to 65 during the play. He is a successful Jewish businessman who speaks with a southern accent. His love for is mother is obvious though she is often difficult and challenges his patience. Despite being a success, he is vulnerable to the anti-Semitism of Atlanta society. For more information visit: www.charlotteplayers.org/
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
Explore the “Myths and Mysteries of Bird Migration” with Master Naturalist Kate Borduas, who is trained as a Florida Master Naturalist and as a nationally Certified Interpretive Guide. She gives frequent walks and talks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties with a specific focus on scrub habitat and the Endangered Florida Scrub Jay. She is the President of SunCoast Friends of Florida Master Naturalists. All are welcome to this free event. Snacks at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 21, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Peace River Butterfly event
A special meeting of the Peace River Butterfly Society will be Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda, followed by a nature walk and picnic. Marc Minno, Ph,D., will speak about Butterflies, Birds and more of Cuba. “Little Havana Bistro” food truck will be on scene. Seating is limited. RSVP to sfscott2011@hotmail.com
Charlotte Sierra Club meeting
The public is invited to attend the general meeting of the Charlotte Sierra Club, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. During the program, a video feature will be shown, which was taken by cinematographer Michael “Mic” Alan Young of last May’s kayak outing on the Peace River. It includes views of the bird rookery, both on the water and above, by drone. The original video captures the feeling of being on the water with the wildlife. The meeting is at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call: (941) 423-2713.
Community baby shower
If you are a resident of Charlotte County, pregnant or have a baby up to 1-year-old, you are invited to Healthy Start’s 1st Educational Community Baby Shower. The event will provide opportunities for you to learn about topics such as: pre and pregnancy health; child safety; breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare and more. It will also provide an opportunity for you to learn about other resources that are available for your family in the community. The event is free and there will be prize drawings which will give you the opportunity to win infant gift baskets including items donated by the community such as diapers, wipes, onesies, quilts, books, infant clothes, burp-cloths and more. The event is Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. It’s organized through Charlotte County Healthy Start. The event is free and registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/charlotte-county-healthy-starts-1st-community-educational-baby-shower-tickets-69887239615.
Great garage sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 2nd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10’x40’ space for $20. Vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23. The Charlotte Sports Park is located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
South County Regional Park to close
South County Regional Park recreation center, pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed Nov. 11-17 for annual maintenance. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda.
