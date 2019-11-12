Charlotte retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators will have their meeting today at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte at 9:30 a.m. to noon. The center is at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. The local speaker for the meeting will be Dale Phillips of C.A.R.E. concerning self protection. The retired educators welcome anyone who has worked/retired from any school system in any position.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5-6 pm Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Fall Grub Crawl
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the CSO Phantoms), a volunteer group which supports the Punta Gorda Symphony, is sponsoring its Fourth Annual Fall Grub Crawl from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The crawl, which is open to the public, begins at the corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Street outdoors at F.M.Don’s Restaurant, Punta Gorda. The registration table will be there from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., where attendants will pick up their wristbands that are needed to enjoy the special samples provided by participating restaurants. The cost is $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony. Participating restaurants include: F.M. Dons, Angela’s Cafe Italiano, Bella’s, Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, The Blue Turtle Tavern, Cubby’s Ice Cream and Deli, River City Grill and Italia. For reservations (appreciated), call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292. Please leave a detailed message if no one answers.
Czech/Slovak club meeting
The American Czech and Slovak Club of southwest Florida will meet Nov. 19 at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte at noon. The meeting will begin with a social followed by lunch with attendees ordering off of the menu or partaking in a buffet. There will be a short business meeting after lunch to finalize plans for the club’s Christmas Party to be held on Dec. 15 at the Punta Gorda Women’s Club. The club meets monthly from October through April, on the third Tuesday, and focuses on preserving the Czech and Slovak customs, heritage and language through music, food and history. The Czech and Slovak Club invites and welcomes anyone interested in honoring the culture and heritage of the Czech and Slovak people. For further information or reservations call 941-286-3467 or email mert4677@aol.com.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Donna Worthley, University of Florida Master Gardener who will present a program titled “Why Is My Palm Sick?” She will discuss the nutritional deficiencies, diseases and insects that affect the health of palm trees in our southwest Florida landscapes. Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings that begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177, or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood”, free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte on Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Chamber holiday celebration
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is holding its 22nd Annual Holiday Celebration Nov. 20, from 7-9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Members are invited to decorate an uncovered 8-foot table with a holiday theme. The cost is $20 (or $10 for a non-profit organization). Print and return the registration form Holiday Celebration Flyer 2019, which is online: charlottecountychamber.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Holiday-Celebration-Flyer-2019.pdf
Sale for deaf, hard of hearing
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services (DHHS) of Charlotte County is having a fundraising parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Held at the Family Services Center 21450 Gibraltar Drive, Port Charlotte, the sale will feature, furniture, collectibles, household goods, holiday items and more. All proceeds will help fund DHHS programs and services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. For more information, contact DHHS Executive Director Kim Gaut at 941-743-8347.
Free dental day
A free dental day will be held Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. This will include x-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings and is hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society. Dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College were invited to participate with the local dental community. For more information email: SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com Arrive early, first come, first served and veterans will be seen first.
Parade of Homes
The 2019 Parade of Homes™ - Homes for the Holidays at Babcock Ranch is Nov. 22 through Dec. 8. Builders will be rolling out holiday décor during the free event that is open to the public and presented by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association and Babcock Ranch. The Parade of Homes features new homes ranging from the low $300,000s to more than $700,000 that will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to -5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. For more information visit BabcockRanchParadeofHomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.