Great garage sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 2nd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10’x40’ space for $20. Vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is today. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23. The Charlotte Sports Park is located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Peace River Butterfly event
A special meeting of the Peace River Butterfly Society will be today at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda, followed by a nature walk and picnic. Marc Minno, Ph,D., will speak about Butterflies, Birds and more of Cuba. "Little Havana Bistro" food truck will be on scene. Seating is limited. RSVP to sfscott2011@hotmail.com
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5-6 pm Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Yard sale fundraiser
The annual yard sale sponsored by Women With A Mission will be held this year November 15 and 16. at the Sun Flea Market on Veteran’s Blvd and Paulson Dr. Some of the items featured will be designer clothing, medical supplies, best seller books, a section just for men, household and seasonal items, jewelry, and much more. All proceeds for the sale will be donated to various non-profit organizations in Charlotte County.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators will have their Wednesday, Nov. 13 meeting at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte at 9:30 a.m. to noon. The center is at 20271 Tappan Zee Dr. The local speaker for the meeting will be Dale Phillips of C.A.R.E. concerning self protection. The retired educators welcome anyone who has worked/retired from any school system in any position.
Driving Miss Daisy auditions
Auditions for Driving Miss Daisy are on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., at the Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, in Port Charlotte. These are the character descriptions: Daisy is a feisty and energetic 72-year-old Jewish woman who grew up in Atlanta. She ages from 72-97-years-old during the play and speaks with a southern accent. She is opinionated and fiercely independent. Hoke is Daisy’s African-American chauffeur who ages from early 60s to 85-years-old during the play. His speech reflects his Georgian upbringing. He is strong, patient, and understanding. As the play proceeds, he becomes more confident to express his values and opinions. He too deteriorates physically. Boolie: He is Daisy’s son who ages from his 40s to 65 during the play. He is a successful Jewish businessman who speaks with a southern accent. His love for is mother is obvious though she is often difficult and challenges his patience. Despite being a success, he is vulnerable to the anti-Semitism of Atlanta society. For more information visit: www.charlotteplayers.org/
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
Explore the “Myths and Mysteries of Bird Migration” with Master Naturalist Kate Borduas, who is trained as a Florida Master Naturalist and as a nationally Certified Interpretive Guide. She gives frequent walks and talks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties with a specific focus on scrub habitat and the Endangered Florida Scrub Jay. She is the President of SunCoast Friends of Florida Master Naturalists. All are welcome to this free event. Snacks at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 21, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Fall Grub Crawl
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the CSO Phantoms), a volunteer group which supports the Punta Gorda Symphony, is sponsoring its Fourth Annual Fall Grub Crawl from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The crawl, which is open to the public, begins at the corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Street outdoors at F.M.Don’s Restaurant, Punta Gorda. The registration table will be there from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., where attendants will pick up their wristbands that are needed to enjoy the special samples provided by participating restaurants. The cost is $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony. Participating restaurants include: F.M. Dons, Angela’s Cafe Italiano, Bella’s, Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, The Blue Turtle Tavern, Cubby’s Ice Cream and Deli, River City Grill and Italia. For reservations (appreciated), call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292. Please leave a detailed message if no one answers.
Disc Golf Hole 9 temporarily closes
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be holding a radio-controlled sailboat regatta Nov. 15-17, Dec. 7-9, and Dec. 13-15. Disc Golf Hole 9 will be temporarily closed during these times. The walk-through to 10th hole will be open.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
