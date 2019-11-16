Floridians Monthly meeting
The Floridians will hold its annual Harvest Carry-In Luncheon and Thanksgiving non-perishable food collection at its November meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Members will be asked to select local charities as recipients of the profits from their Annual Games Day event on Feb. 22, 2020. The Club’s Christmas Luncheon will be held at Kingsway Country Club on Dec. 3 and a Christmas love offering will be collected to help a local family in need. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the Club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The CCREA Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
New farmers market
A new Farmers market is coming to the Port Charlotte Cultural Center every Wednesday starting Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Market will be open through April and perhaps year round based on customer support. It will be located by the front entrance to the Cultural Center. Any local Vendors who would like to join may contact Jerry@ccfarmersmarket1@gmail.com, or call 941-391-4856. There will be live music, fresh produce, organic mushrooms, dips, Guacamole, BBQ, steaks and seafood and much more. The Cultural Center is at 2080 Aaron Street.
Fall into fashion
Virginia B Andes Community Clinic will be doing a Fashion Show fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and sponsorship tables are available. The yacht club is at 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-276-1014, or visit www.volunteercare.org/fall-into-fashion
Sarasota Guitar Duo performance
The Mid-County Regional Library will be hosting the Sarasota Guitar Duo at 6 p.m., Dec. 4. The duo consists of two classical guitarists, Zachary Johnson and Joseph Shields. Johnson performed for the Portland Guitar Series, and Stetson International Guitar Festival. Winner of the Eliot Fisk Prize for outstanding guitarist by Yale University, Shields has performed for the Long Island Guitar Festival and the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Ga. This performance is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are needed. The Mid-County Regional Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Utilities closure
The Charlotte County Utilities Department customer service phone lines and lobby will be closed from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 21 so that staff can attend a meeting. You can still pay your bill using our convenient electronic billing which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300. For information, contact Caroline Wannall at 941-764-4304 or Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Immigration justice film
There will be a showing of the Immigration Justice film “Distant Barking of Dogs” – a Ukrainian boy struggles under the pressure of war - on Monday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Mid County Regional Library. The library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion will follow. The free film series is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County and the Hispanic American Citizens Council of Charlotte County. For more information call 941-627-4303, or email immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Czech/Slovak club meeting
The American Czech and Slovak Club of southwest Florida will meet Nov. 19 at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte at noon. The meeting will begin with a social followed by lunch with attendees ordering off of the menu or partaking in a buffet. There will be a short business meeting after lunch to finalize plans for the club’s Christmas Party to be held on Dec. 15 at the Punta Gorda Women’s Club. The club meets monthly from October through April, on the third Tuesday, and focuses on preserving the Czech and Slovak customs, heritage and language through music, food and history. The Czech and Slovak Club invites and welcomes anyone interested in honoring the culture and heritage of the Czech and Slovak people. For further information or reservations call 941-286-3467 or email mert4677@aol.com.
Punta Gorda Garden Club meeting
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Donna Worthley, University of Florida Master Gardener who will present a program titled “Why Is My Palm Sick?” She will discuss the nutritional deficiencies, diseases and insects that affect the health of palm trees in our southwest Florida landscapes. Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings that begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Carol Houston at 941-764-7177, or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood”, free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte on Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Chamber holiday celebration
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is holding its 22nd Annual Holiday Celebration Nov. 20, from 7-9 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Members are invited to decorate an uncovered 8-foot table with a holiday theme. The cost is $20 (or $10 for a non-profit organization). Print and return the registration form Holiday Celebration Flyer 2019, which is online: charlottecountychamber.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Holiday-Celebration-Flyer-2019.pdf
Free dental day
A free dental day will be held Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. This will include x-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings and is hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society. Dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College were invited to participate with the local dental community. For more information email: SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com Arrive early, first come, first served and veterans will be seen first.
Parade of Homes
The 2019 Parade of Homes™ - Homes for the Holidays at Babcock Ranch is Nov. 22 through Dec. 8. Builders will be rolling out holiday décor during the free event that is open to the public and presented by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association and Babcock Ranch. The Parade of Homes features new homes ranging from the low $300,000s to more than $700,000 that will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to -5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. For more information visit BabcockRanchParadeofHomes.com
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Pre✓® Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Pre✓® Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. – noon, as well as 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5-6 pm Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Yard sale fundraiser
The annual yard sale sponsored by Women With A Mission will be held this year Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. at the Sun Flea Market on Veteran’s Blvd and Paulson Dr. Some of the items featured will be designer clothing, medical supplies, best seller books, a section just for men, household and seasonal items, jewelry, and much more. All proceeds for the sale will be donated to various non-profit organizations in Charlotte County.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
Explore the “Myths and Mysteries of Bird Migration” with Master Naturalist Kate Borduas, who is trained as a Florida Master Naturalist and as a nationally Certified Interpretive Guide. She gives frequent walks and talks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties with a specific focus on scrub habitat and the Endangered Florida Scrub Jay. She is the President of SunCoast Friends of Florida Master Naturalists. All are welcome to this free event. Snacks at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 21, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Sierra Club meeting
The public is invited to attend the general meeting of the Charlotte Sierra Club, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. During the program, a video feature will be shown, which was taken by cinematographer Michael “Mic” Alan Young of last May’s kayak outing on the Peace River. It includes views of the bird rookery, both on the water and above, by drone. The original video captures the feeling of being on the water with the wildlife. The meeting is at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call: (941) 423-2713.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address "the current immigration crisis." The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”. The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda. Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Craft fair vendors sought
The Second Annual Eagles Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Port Charlotte Eagles, 23111 Harborview Rd. Space measuring 10 feet by 10 feet is for rent, with 6-foot tables. the cost for members is $15, and $20 for non-members. To reserve a space, call or text Bonnie Worden at 571-438-1212.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed "Winter Wonderland" is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org
Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be Feb. 21-22, 2020. Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
Holly Days Home Tour
Punta Gorda Garden Club's 26th annual Holly Days Home Tour is Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Punta Gorda Historic District. This two day event is part of the Founders Day Week activities. Club members decorate the homes inspired by this year's theme, “Coastal Christmas,” using an abundance of fresh and dried greens and flowers. Guests will tour four unique homes in the Historic District as well as the First United Methodist Church. This is meant to be a walking tour and the homes are all located within a short distance from the church. Light refreshments, a poinsettia market and craft sale will be offered in Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda during tour hours. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any club member or at the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices and also at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude Street, Punta Gorda. On tour days tickets will be sold at the church and at the entrance to each of the homes. Tour proceeds will be used to fund the club's scholarship program and community projects including four public gardens and donations to several local organizations. For more information call 941-916-3341 or visit www.pggc.org
