Disc Golf Hole 9 temporarily closes
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be holding a radio-controlled sailboat regatta Nov. 15-17, Dec. 7-9, and Dec. 13-15. Disc Golf Hole 9 will be temporarily closed during these times. The walk-through to 10th hole will be open.
South County Regional Park to close
South County Regional Park recreation center, pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed through Nov. 17 for annual maintenance. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda.
Yard sale fundraiser
The annual yard sale sponsored by Women With A Mission will be held this year Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. at the Sun Flea Market on Veteran’s Blvd and Paulson Dr. Some of the items featured will be designer clothing, medical supplies, best seller books, a section just for men, household and seasonal items, jewelry, and much more. All proceeds for the sale will be donated to various non-profit organizations in Charlotte County.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Sierra Club meeting
The public is invited to attend the general meeting of the Charlotte Sierra Club, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. During the program, a video feature will be shown, which was taken by cinematographer Michael “Mic” Alan Young of last May’s kayak outing on the Peace River. It includes views of the bird rookery, both on the water and above, by drone. The original video captures the feeling of being on the water with the wildlife. The meeting is at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship building, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call: (941) 423-2713.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
Explore the “Myths and Mysteries of Bird Migration” with Master Naturalist Kate Borduas, who is trained as a Florida Master Naturalist and as a nationally Certified Interpretive Guide. She gives frequent walks and talks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties with a specific focus on scrub habitat and the Endangered Florida Scrub Jay. She is the President of SunCoast Friends of Florida Master Naturalists. All are welcome to this free event. Snacks at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 21, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Pre✓® Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Pre✓® Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. – noon, as well as 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.