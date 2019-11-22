COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled today from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Master gardener plant sale
Charlotte County Master Gardener’s will hold their annual plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m., today at 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year there will be a supply of vegetable seedlings along with landscape plants propagated by Master Gardeners. There will also be rain barrels, garden art, used gardening equipment and books. The Master Gardeners will be available during the sale to answer gardening questions and give University of Florida, IFAS Extension researched-based, unbiased gardening information. All monies go to improving community horticultural outreach education programs in Charlotte County. For information, contact UF/IFAS Extension at 941-764-4340 or Master.Gardener@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Federal health plans presentation
On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for their annual meeting and holiday luncheon. Elections for next year's board will be the main business on tap followed by a delicious holiday meal of turkey or ham and all the fixings along with live entertainment from Ms. Rita Beach. Tickets for the Luncheon are $14 for members and up to two guests, or $20 dollars for any non-member active or retired federal civilian employee, annuitant and their guests. Reservations for the luncheon must be made by Nov. 26. For more information, contact Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
Pool, recreation center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5-6 pm Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series. The films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 24 “El Norte,” and Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores.” The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.