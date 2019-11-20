Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting
Explore the “Myths and Mysteries of Bird Migration” with Master Naturalist Kate Borduas, who is trained as a Florida Master Naturalist and as a nationally Certified Interpretive Guide. She gives frequent walks and talks in Charlotte and Sarasota counties with a specific focus on scrub habitat and the Endangered Florida Scrub Jay. She is the President of SunCoast Friends of Florida Master Naturalists. All are welcome to this free event. Snacks at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 7 p.m., on Nov. 21, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Free dental day
A free dental day will be held Nov. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. This will include x-rays, exams, cleanings, extractions and fillings and is hosted by Charlotte County Dental Society. Dental assisting students from Charlotte Technical College were invited to participate with the local dental community. For more information email: SmileFaith@marshalldentistry.com. Arrive early, first come, first served and veterans will be seen first.
Parade of Homes
The 2019 Parade of Homes - Homes for the Holidays at Babcock Ranch is Nov. 22 through Dec. 8. Builders will be rolling out holiday décor during the free event that is open to the public and presented by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association and Babcock Ranch. The Parade of Homes features new homes ranging from the low $300,000s to more than $700,000 that will be open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. For more information visit BabcockRanchParadeofHomes.com.
Holly Days Home Tour
Punta Gorda Garden Club's 26th annual Holly Days Home Tour is Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Punta Gorda Historic District. This two day event is part of the Founders Day Week activities. Club members decorate the homes inspired by this year's theme, “Coastal Christmas,” using an abundance of fresh and dried greens and flowers. Guests will tour four unique homes in the Historic District as well as the First United Methodist Church. This is meant to be a walking tour and the homes are all located within a short distance from the church. Light refreshments, a poinsettia market and craft sale will be offered in Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda during tour hours. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any club member or at the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices and also at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude Street, Punta Gorda. On tour days tickets will be sold at the church and at the entrance to each of the homes. Tour proceeds will be used to fund the club's scholarship program and community projects including four public gardens and donations to several local organizations. For more information call 941-916-3341 or visit www.pggc.org
'Rejoice and Sing' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Rejoice and Sing." The concert takes place Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. At the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Music by composers John Rutter, Irving Berlin, and the story of Mr. Grinch accompanied by local instrumental musicians. Featuring both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, Students $10. For additional information www.charlottechorale.com.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed "Winter Wonderland" is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Craft fair vendors sought
The Second Annual Eagles Craft Fair is seeking vendors for the event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Port Charlotte Eagles, 23111 Harborview Rd. Space measuring 10 feet by 10 feet is for rent, with 6-foot tables. the cost for members is $15, and $20 for non-members. To reserve a space, call or text Bonnie Worden at 571-438-1212.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series. The films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 24 “El Norte,” and Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores.” The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Short Film Festival
Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media will present the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on March 4. The event, "An evening of Short Films" will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Asbury Shorts, now in its 38th season, is New York City’s long-running “concert” of independently produced short films. The two-hour program features selected independently produced short films including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and international film festivals. For more information, contact Nanette Leonard, executive producer, at 908-618-1776, or nlpr@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.