Santa's Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
New farmers market
A new Farmers market is coming to the Cultural Center of Charlotte County every Wednesday starting today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Market will be open through April and perhaps year round based on customer support. It will be located by the front entrance to the Cultural Center. Any local vendors who would like to join may contact Jerry@ccfarmersmarket1@gmail.com, or call 941-391-4856. There will be live music, fresh produce, organic mushrooms, dips, guacamole, BBQ, steaks and seafood and much more. The Cultural Center is at 2080 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Pearl Harbor Day concert
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum will remember Pearl Harbor with a tribute concert by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 and will open the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season of entertainment at the museum. The museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Short Film Festival
Asbury Shorts USA & The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media will present the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce on March 4. The event, "An evening of Short Films" will be held at Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. Asbury Shorts, now in its 38th season, is New York City’s long-running “concert” of independently produced short films. The two-hour program features selected independently produced short films including Oscar-nominated and "Best of Show" awardees from U.S. and international film festivals. For more information, contact Nanette Leonard, executive producer, at 908-618-1776, or nlpr@aol.com.
Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery tour
The Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery Tour is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 21 at Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery, 1018 Scott Ave., Punta Gorda. The Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery, also known as the Cleveland Cemetery, was established around 1886 as an African-American burial ground and is still in use today. In 1957 the cemetery was renamed for Lt. Carl A. Bailey after he died in an auto accident in North Carolina. Carl, his parents, and most of the Bailey family are buried in this cemetery. Those interred on these grounds are some of the earliest pioneer settlers of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County, helping to shape the area into what we see today. Along with Lt. Carl A. Bailey, there are many veterans spanning back to the Spanish American War and Civil War. Take a guided tour through Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery and learn the story of the “Fighting Bailey Brothers,” as well as other known pioneers interred in this historic cemetery. Tours take approximately 45 minutes and will depart every 15 minutes. These are free outdoor walking tours; please wear closed-toe athletic footwear and prepare for the outdoors. Registration is recommended to secure a time slot. For information, contact History Services at 941-629-7278.
Charlotte Chamber Christmas parade
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is It’s A Hometown Community Christmas. Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car or truck, performing or marching unit. The Parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, next to Charlotte High, proceed north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. The judging stand will be in front of Centennial Bank. So plan to get there early and set up your viewing area. For more information, please call the Charlotte County Chamber at 941-627-2222.
Master gardener plant sale
Charlotte County Master Gardener’s will hold their annual plant sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23 at 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year there will be a supply of vegetable seedlings along with landscape plants propagated by Master Gardeners. There will also be rain barrels, garden art, used gardening equipment and books. The Master Gardeners will be available during the sale to answer gardening questions and give University of Florida, IFAS Extension researched-based, unbiased gardening information. All monies go to improving community horticultural outreach education programs in Charlotte County. For information, contact UF/IFAS Extension at 941-764-4340 or Master.Gardener@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The CCREA Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
Fall into fashion
Virginia B Andes Community Clinic will be doing a Fashion Show fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club on Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and sponsorship tables are available. The yacht club is at 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-276-1014, or visit www.volunteercare.org/fall-into-fashion.
Sarasota Guitar Duo performance
The Mid-County Regional Library will be hosting the Sarasota Guitar Duo at 6 p.m., Dec. 4. The duo consists of two classical guitarists, Zachary Johnson and Joseph Shields. Johnson performed for the Portland Guitar Series, and Stetson International Guitar Festival. Winner of the Eliot Fisk Prize for outstanding guitarist by Yale University, Shields has performed for the Long Island Guitar Festival and the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Ga. This performance is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are needed. The Mid-County Regional Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5-6 pm Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.