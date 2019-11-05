Live charity auction
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will hold a Live Charity Auction on Saturday, Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. at the clubhouse located at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive. Local realtor/auctioneer, Jimmy Gee, will preside over this event. Previewing items will begin at 11 a.m. Over one hundred donated items will be up for bidding. Items include a new TV, electric grill, afghans, gift cards for local restaurants and salons, small furniture, appliances, and much more. Cash and carry only, no holds and no checks will be accepted. This event is open to the public and donations will be accepted until Nov. 10. Please call 856-217-4148 for information or to make a tax-deductable donation. The GFWC is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds to assist local charities and our local veterans, as well as to award scholarships to graduating seniors of local high schools in Charlotte County. Membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents.
Toy driveThe Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their fourth Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St. Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 East Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Loveland Boulevard closureLoveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Military museum event
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host representatives from all U.S. Military service academies for a Service Academy Information Day Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are considering joining the military, stop by to meet with admissions representatives from the United States Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy and United States Merchant Marine Academy, to find out about admissions requirements and information about curriculum, as well as what student life is like. This event is open to all high school students who are interested in learning more about or who are planning to apply to one of our nations’ service academies. Parents and educators are also welcome to attend. RSVP by calling the museum or going online to sign up. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations visit: www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Peace River Butterfly event
A special meeting of the Peace River Butterfly Society will be Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda, followed by a nature walk and picnic. Marc Minno, Ph,D., will speak about Butterflies, Birds and more of Cuba. “Little Havana Bistro” food truck will be on scene. Seating is limited. RSVP to sfscott2011@hotmail.com
Sales tax meeting
The Charlotte County 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by a potential 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting will occur at 3 p.m. today in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Airport Rescue & Firefighting Training/Phase 2; Fire Station #3 Replacement; Fire Station #6 Replacement; Fire Station #17; Emergency Vehicle Warehouse/Radio Communications. The public can provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Great garage sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 2nd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10’x40’ space for $20. Vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23. The Charlotte Sports Park is located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
South County Regional Park to close
South County Regional Park recreation center, pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed Nov. 11-17 for annual maintenance. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda.
Republican Women’s Forum
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Nov. 8. The speaker will be Brenda Tate, CEO Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation. She will be speaking on sex and human trafficking.
Fall Grub Crawl
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the CSO Phantoms), a volunteer group which supports the Punta Gorda Symphony, is sponsoring its Fourth Annual Fall Grub Crawl from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The crawl, which is open to the public, begins at the corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Street outdoors at F.M.Don’s Restaurant, Punta Gorda. The registration table will be there from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., where attendants will pick up their wristbands that are needed to enjoy the special samples provided by participating restaurants. The cost is $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony. Participating restaurants include: F.M. Dons, Angela’s Cafe Italiano, Bella’s, Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, The Blue Turtle Tavern, Cubby’s Ice Cream and Deli, River City Grill and Italia. For reservations (appreciated), call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292. Please leave a detailed message if no one answers.
Disc Golf Hole 9 temporarily closes
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be holding a radio-controlled sailboat regatta Nov. 15-17, Dec. 7-9, and Dec. 13-15. Disc Golf Hole 9 will be temporarily closed during these times. The walk-through to 10th hole will be open.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot. Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550. Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.