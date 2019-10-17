Job fair
The public is invited to attend a free job fair Oct. 30 at Charlotte Technical College from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
This is a great way to meet many area employers who may have a good job for you, according to CTC.
Positions available include carpentry, banking, healthcare, construction, sales, utilities, state and local government, Charlotte County Public Schools, and more. The College is asking everyone who is planning to attend to bring ID.
CTC offers more than twenty adult training programs designed to help people obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment, and further their education.
CTC is at 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-255-7500, or visit www.charlottetechcollege.net
Sales tax focus groupThe 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax.
The next meeting is at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Topics include: Water Quality Septic-to-Sewer, Edgewater Corridor Widening (Phases 3-5), and Harborview Road Widening.
The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects. For more information, call Administration at 941-743-1944.
Master gardener, plant clinicMaster Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers.
Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns.
Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
C.A.R.E BallThe Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years.
Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Construction on Olean Boulevard
Construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project begins Oct. 21.
Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, temporary delays and/or detours within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Olean Boulevard Widening project will widen Olean Boulevard from U.S. 41 to Easy Street. It is designed as a five-lane section with two travel lanes traveling in each direction and a continuous center left/right turn lane in the middle. The design also includes sidewalks on both sides of Olean Boulevard from Aaron Street to Easy Street.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. For information visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean
Midway Boulevard Closing at U.S. 41
Midway Boulevard at U.S. 41 will be closed starting at midnight, Friday, until 11 p.m., Sunday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area.
Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
