Port Charlotte Beach Park partial closure
Port Charlotte Beach Park at 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte will be undergoing final electrical hookups related to the parking lot renovation project on Thursday, Oct. 24 Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. On this date the recreation center will be closed until 12 p.m. and the pool will be closed until 2 p.m.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October. This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler. Presentations will take place on:
· Today from 2-3 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
· Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served. For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nightmare at the museum'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled "Nightmare at the Museum" on Friday . There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s 'Nightmare Before Christmas'. There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats. Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount. Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Edgewater Paw Park to close Thursday
The Edgewater Paw Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Port Charlotte will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday to 7:30 a.m. Friday for spraying for ticks, fleas and ants. The Hounds on Henry Street Dog Park is open and is located at 557 W. Henry Street, Punta Gorda. For information, contact Michelle Long, at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Job fair
The public is invited to attend a free job fair Oct. 30 at Charlotte Technical College from 8 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. This is a great way to meet many area employers who may have a good job for you, according to CTC. Positions available include carpentry, banking, healthcare, construction, sales, utilities, state and local government, Charlotte County Public Schools, and more. The College is asking everyone who is planning to attend to bring ID. CTC offers more than twenty adult training programs designed to help people obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment, and further their education. CTC is at 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-255-7500, or visit www.charlottetechcollege.net.
Sales tax focus group
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a series of meetings to prioritize projects to be funded by the 1% local option sales tax. The next meeting is Thursday at 3 p.m. on in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Topics include: Water Quality Septic-to-Sewer, Edgewater Corridor Widening (Phases 3-5), and Harborview Road Widening. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting on all proposed projects. For more information, call Administration at 941-743-1944.
Veterans Day BBQ
A BBQ event on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda. The event is to celebrate the service of veterans in the community, and is hosted by the non-profit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea, and Ingman Marine. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $10 per plate. Food is free for veterans and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information call 941-421-4665, visit www.veteranexcursions.com, or email info@veteranexcursions.com
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Construction on Olean Boulevard
Construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project begins Oct. 21. Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, temporary delays and/or detours within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Olean Boulevard Widening project will widen Olean Boulevard from U.S. 41 to Easy Street. It is designed as a five-lane section with two travel lanes traveling in each direction and a continuous center left/right turn lane in the middle. The design also includes sidewalks on both sides of Olean Boulevard from Aaron Street to Easy Street. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. For information visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean
Human Resource Management workshop
Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management is holding its fourth annual management workshop Nov. 1, from 8 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 3745 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte. Tom Topping, Speaker/Trainer of TrainingPerfected.com is presenting “Developing the 5 Keys to Genuine Employee Engagement”; John Brown, Sr., HR Consultant of JB Connections, LLC, presents on the topic of “Retention … Why Now?”; and David Miklas, P.A. of Law Office of David, Miklas, P.A. Management Labor & Employment Law presents on “Employment Law Landmines from Recruiting to Termination”. This event has limited space and is open to the community. Register online at ccshrm.shrm.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities available and for more information email president.ccshrm@gmail.com. Cost is $30 for CCSHRM members and $35 for guests. The chapter meets each month on the 4th Wednesday at Laishley Crab House, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at ccshrm.shrm.org/events.
Boating club's 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before. Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain. The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast. Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events. PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month. For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group). Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address "the current immigration crisis." The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows. These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”. The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot. Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550. Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday Oct. 30. Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets ($10 with a 2 item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office. Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
