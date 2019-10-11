Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver's licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
Vendor & Craft Fair Sunday
The Local Ladies Social Network is hosting a “Vendor & Craft Fair” at Laishley Park Sunday in Punta Gorda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a variety of vendors, local artists, crafters, food trucks and much more, according to the LLSN Facebook event page.
Admission is free. There will also be a Halloween costume parade at the event for children 12 and under starting at 12 p.m. with prizes for the most creative costumes. Halloween games will also be offered for kids to play.
For more information, contact LLSN@comcast.net
Club's 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before.
Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain.
The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast.
Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events.
PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month.
For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet Oct. 17, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on "My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird."
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures.
Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants.
Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.