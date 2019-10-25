Memorial golf outing
The Michael Retz Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., at The Hills, 100 Rotonda Circle. All proceeds benefit Arnold Palmer Hospital for the Children's Pediatric Brain Unit. There will be a 4-person scramble with lunch and prizes. Retz was an Atwater Elementary School fifth-grader who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 but did not survive. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available for $100. Businesses can advertise with signs on tee boxes. For more information contact Tom Smith at 941-626-4390. Additional event details are at: www.facebook.com/events/536145107158460/?active_tab=about
NARFE presentation
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will meet Nov. 5 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Dr., Punta Gorda. This month representatives from several of the major federal employee health plans will be on hand to discuss the latest changes for the upcoming open season which begins on Nov. 11. Kathy Heldman representing the Alzheimer's Walk-A-Thon, will discuss local support for Alzheimer's families. Lunch can be ordered from the Elks menu at 11 a.m. The program begins at noon, followed by a short business meeting. For further information, call 571-259-4280. Active and Retired Federal civilian employees, annuitants and their guests are welcome to attend. Tickets for the Dec. 3 holiday luncheon also at the Elks are on sale until Nov. 26. They are available at this meeting or by contacting Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
Community baby shower
If you are a resident of Charlotte County, pregnant or have a baby up to 1-year-old, you are invited to Healthy Start's 1st Educational Community Baby Shower. The event will provide opportunities for you to learn about topics such as: pre and pregnancy health; child safety; breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare and more. It will also provide an opportunity for you to learn about other resources that are available for your family in the community. The event is free and there will be prize drawings which will give you the opportunity to win infant gift baskets including items donated by the community such as diapers, wipes, onesies, quilts, books, infant clothes, burp-cloths and more. The event is Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. It's organized through Charlotte County Healthy Start. The event is free and registration is required at: www.eventbrite.com/e/charlotte-county-healthy-starts-1st-community-educational-baby-shower-tickets-69887239615
Great garage sale
Clean out your closets, gather your unwanted items, and bring them on down to sell at the 2nd Annual Great Garage Sale at the Charlotte Sports Park. Interested vendors can rent a 10’x40’ space for $20. Vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and tents. Registration deadline is Nov. 9. There will be free admission for shoppers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 23. The Charlotte Sports Park is located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For information, contact Debbie Thibideau at 941-235-5010 or Debbie.Thibideau@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
Republican Women’s Forum
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Nov. 8. The speaker will be Brenda Tate, CEO Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation. She will be speaking on sex and human trafficking.
Chilling tales of Charlotte County
Charlotte County History Services will be presenting the living history program, Chilling Tales of Charlotte County, throughout the month of October. This program will present the grisly tales lurking in the shadows of our area’s past. These stories will be presented as a reenactment through the point of view of the original pioneer settler. A presentation will take place Oct. 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. This program is intended for an adult audience and will cover themes not suitable for children. Admission is free, and seating is first-come-first-served. For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
COPD community workshop
A COPD Lung Matters community workshop is scheduled Nov. 23, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be door prizes and free testing for COPD patients. The free workshop will give support and education on COPD, and involves several healthcare agencies. RSVP to Jen at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, 941-235-8011.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Job fair
The public is invited to attend a free job fair Oct. 30 at Charlotte Technical College from 8 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. This is a great way to meet many area employers who may have a good job for you, according to CTC. Positions available include carpentry, banking, healthcare, construction, sales, utilities, state and local government, Charlotte County Public Schools, and more. The College is asking everyone who is planning to attend to bring ID. CTC offers more than twenty adult training programs designed to help people obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment, and further their education. CTC is at 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-255-7500, or visit www.charlottetechcollege.net.
Master gardener, plant clinic
Master Gardener Bob Prier will be presenting a free program on growing vegetables in containers. Where space is limited, container gardening is a creative option for growing vegetables. The program begins at 2 p.m., Nov. 19 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. This event is part of the Third Tuesday Master Gardener Plant Clinic Series held at the PGICA. Each month a specific topic is presented, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask general gardening questions and trouble-shoot or identify plant and pest gardening concerns. Bring along photos of your plant/pest problems, and please put actual specimens in a sealed plastic baggie. For more information call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
