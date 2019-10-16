C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years.
Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Construction on Olean BoulevardConstruction of the Olean Boulevard widening project begins Oct. 21.
Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, temporary delays and/or detours within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Olean Boulevard Widening project will widen Olean Boulevard from U.S. 41 to Easy Street. It is designed as a five-lane section with two travel lanes traveling in each direction and a continuous center left/right turn lane in the middle. The design also includes sidewalks on both sides of Olean Boulevard from Aaron Street to Easy Street.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. For information visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean
Human Resource Management workshopCharlotte County Society for Human Resource Management is holding its fourth annual management workshop Nov. 1, from 8 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 3745 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
Tom Topping, Speaker/Trainer of TrainingPerfected.com is presenting “Developing the 5 Keys to Genuine Employee Engagement”; John Brown, Sr., HR Consultant of JB Connections, LLC, presents on the topic of “Retention …
Why Now?”; and David Miklas, P.A. of Law Office of David, Miklas, P.A. Management Labor & Employment Law presents on “Employment Law Landmines from Recruiting to Termination”.
This event has limited space and is open to the community. Register online at ccshrm.shrm.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities available and for more information email president.ccshrm@gmail.com. Cost is $30 for CCSHRM members and $35 for guests.
Club’s 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before.
Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast.
Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events.
For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet today, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on “My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird.”
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.”
The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows.
These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”.
The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Community conversation
A community conversation to promote community called “On the Table” is today.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It’s from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda, building 12, room 104.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot.
Prepaid reservations should be made by Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550.
Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
VA benefits, health care presentation
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a presentation today on how veterans’ benefits may reimburse health care services.
Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County Veteran Services officer, is the featured speaker. In addition to health care, she will advise veterans and their families on: VA aid and attendance, veterans compensation, pension benefits, burial benefits, dependent and surviving spouse benefits, and more.
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chelsea Place Senior Research Specialist Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Two hours of fun are planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. You can even get your family photo taken. Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, just ¾ miles south of the Myakka River on State Road 776 in the Gulf Cove area.
For more information, contact the church at (941) 697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is found at http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be on Saturday Nov. 23, from 9 am- 3 pm at Punta Gorda.
Call Cris at (704) 957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
‘Nightmare at the museum’
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a fun-filled “Nightmare at the Museum” on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a special film presentation will be held in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m., featuring the Disney film, Tim Burton’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’.
There will be lots of fun for the kids, including hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda, as well as spooktacular treats.
Wear your favorite costume and receive a spooky discount. Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per youth, children under 5 are free.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up. If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3, for information.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse.
Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 9 am to 6 pm. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
Vendors needed for arts, crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.
Holly Days Home Tour
Punta Gorda Garden Club’s 26th annual Holly Days Home Tour is Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Punta Gorda Historic District. This two day event is part of the Founders Day Week activities. Club members decorate the homes inspired by this year’s theme, “Coastal Christmas,” using fresh and dried greens and flowers.
Guests will take a walking tour of four unique homes in the Historic District as well as the First United Methodist Church.
Light refreshments, a poinsettia market and craft sale will be at Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda during tour hours.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any club member or at the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices and also at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude Street, Punta Gorda. On tour days tickets will be sold at the church and at the entrance to each of the homes. Tour proceeds fund the club’s scholarship program, community projects, and donations to several local organizations.
For more information call 941-916-3341 or visit www.pggc.org
