Vendors needed for arts
and crafts showsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
