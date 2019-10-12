Vendors needed for arts

and crafts showsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The show will be February 21-22, 2020.

Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.

The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.

All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.

It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.

