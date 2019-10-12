Vendor & Craft Fair today
The Local Ladies Social Network is hosting a “Vendor & Craft Fair” at Laishley Park today in Punta Gorda from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a variety of vendors, local artists, crafters, food trucks and much more, according to the LLSN Facebook event page.
Admission is free. There will also be a Halloween costume parade at the event for children 12 and under starting at 12 p.m. with prizes for the most creative costumes. Halloween games will also be offered for kids to play.
For more information, contact LLSN@comcast.net
Casino trip coming up
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 am, and will return the same day at
approximately 6 pm. There will be complimentary water and treats of the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available.
Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Live charity auction
Local realtor and auctioneer James Guinta, known as Jimmy Gee, will auction off a variety of items, artwork, gift cards, a TV, a Keurig coffee pot and much much more from noon to 3 p.m on Nov. 16 at the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for previewing items prior to opening bids. Call 856-217-4148 with any questions or donations for the auction.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is a nonprofit organization which holds fundraisers throughout the year to give back to local charities, to local high school students for scholarships, and to assist local veterans. New members are always welcome and membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents. General meetings are held on the second Friday of each month, September to May.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years.
Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of ten can be purchased for $1,250 (before Dec. 31, after Dec. 31, $1,350.) Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
2019 caregiver cruise
Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at (941) 456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com
Club’s 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before.
Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain.
The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast.
Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events.
PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month.
For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet Oct. 17, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on “My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird.”
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures.
Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants.
Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Immigration films
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.”
The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows.
These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”.
The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Community conversation
A community conversation to promote community called “On the Table” is Oct. 17.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It’s from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda, building 12, room 104.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
