Libraries opening late
These Charlotte County libraries will open at 11:30 a.m. today.
• Libraries and History Services Administration, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189, or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Vendor & Craft Fair SundayThe Local Ladies Social Network is hosting a “Vendor & Craft Fair” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laishley Park Sunday in Punta Gorda.
There will be a variety of vendors, local artists, crafters, food trucks and much more, according to the LLSN Facebook event page.
Admission is free. There will also be a Halloween costume parade at the event for children 12 and under starting at noon with prizes for the most creative costumes. Halloween games will also be offered for kids to play.
For more information, contact LLSN@comcast.net
Immigration filmsThe Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County/Immigration Justice Committee announced a film series showing soon to address “the current immigration crisis.”
The four films will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be shown at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. A moderated discussion follows.
These films will be shown on the following dates: Nov. 4 “The Other Side of Immigration”; Nov. 16 “Distant Barking of Dogs”; Nov. 24 “El Norte”; Dec. 2 “Llevates Mis Amores”.
The public is invited to view and discuss these free films. For more information email: immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com
Community conversation
A community conversation to promote community called “On the Table” is Oct. 17.
Breakfast will be offered for free and this conversation is one of others happening throughout the state on the same day.
Adults and teens are welcome, and seating is limited.
It’s from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at building 12, room 104, East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Dr., Punta Gorda.
RSVP required; call 941-979-7471 or email chrissie.salazar@yourcharlotteschools.net
Pool Closed Saturday
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 7001 San Casa Dr., Englewood, will be closed for public swimming Saturday to host the Englewood Pioneer Day’s cardboard boat races and shipwreck dance events.
Both events are free to the public. Gates open for the cardboard boat races at 9 a.m. and the shipwreck dance at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
The pool will reopen Sunday for all regularly scheduled activities.
For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3744 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free Shredding
Chelsea Place Senior Care is hosting a “Shred-a-Thon” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at its Senior Day Care center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Area residents can bring their unwanted or outdated personal and confidential papers to be shredded for free.
There will be a professional shredding company on site that will securely shred documents.
Chelsea Place is sponsoring the October event along with Discount Med Direct and the National Cremation Society.
For additional information, call 941-787-0687.
PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The PGI Master Gardener Plant Clinic will meet at 2 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
Master Gardener Donna Worthley will be presenting an update on Lethal Bronzing, a palm disease that has the potential to do serious damage to local landscapes. She will also be addressing the topic of Ganoderma Butt Rot in Palms and other general questions regarding keeping our landscape palms healthy and attractive.
Volunteer Master Gardeners will be available following the program to answer other landscape questions.
Bring any specimens in a sealed baggie, and photos of gardening problems are always helpful. This program is free to the public and there is no need to register. Further information contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Audubon Society meeting
Peace River Audubon Society will meet Oct. 17, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd. Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature Dr. Dan Carey, DVM, who will be speaking on “My Fascination with All Things Wild Bird.”
Dr. Carey is in the Veterinary Scientific Affairs group at Bayer Animal Health. He is a University of Missouri DVM who is an avian specialist and has been in small animal, large animal and avian practice as well as managing a pathology laboratory.
The public is welcome to this free event. Snacks will be provided at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. For more information on PRAS visit: www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Club’s 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before.
Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain.
The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast.
Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events.
PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month.
For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com
Happy Birthday Navy
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy, Saturday.
The United States Navy (USN) is the naval warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the seven uniformed services of the United States.
With 336,978 personnel on active duty and 101,583 in the Ready Reserve, the U.S. Navy is the third largest of the U.S. military service branches in terms of personnel.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Operation Green light
Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses
Operation Green Light through the Charlotte County Clerk’s Office offers savings on fees to reinstates driver’s licenses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at Charlotte County Justice Center, 350 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
During Operation Green Light, Charlotte County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 40% in additional fees. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.
For more information call (941) 743-1400.
Blood drive
A blood drive is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage, 2595 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
This involves the Big Red Bus (oneblood.org). Donors receive a t-shirt, Chik-fil-A card and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature and iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at www.oneblood.org/donate-now with sponsor code #58606.
Blood drive, donors needed
The Florida Blood Center’s Bloodmobile needs donors and The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church (BSPC) in Punta Gorda.
There is a critical need for all types of blood. If supplies are not replenished it can lead to postponement of critical medical treatment so the blood center is pleading for all, eligible and new donors to donate as soon as possible. The “Thank You Gift” will be a free one Blood Cancer Awareness tee shirt, a key chain, a Chick-fil-A coupon card (while supplies last) and a wellness check up including blood pressure, cholesterol screening, iron count, pulse, and temperature.
For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (FJT’s), a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 4th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children.
The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6.
Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events.
Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park when all the historic homes will be open from 2-8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures.
Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants.
Other special events are also being planned to take place downtown, as well as the traditional annual Garden Club home tours and lighting of the town’s Christmas Tree.
For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.