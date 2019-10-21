Edgewater Paw Park to close Thursday
The Edgewater Paw Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Port Charlotte will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday
to 7:30 a.m. Friday for spraying for ticks, fleas and ants. The Hounds on Henry Street Dog Park is open and is located at 557 W. Henry Street, Punta Gorda. For information, contact Michelle Long, at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Veterans Day BBQA Veteran’s Day barbecue event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. The event is to celebrate the service of veterans in the community, and is hosted by the nonprofit organization, Veteran Excursions to Sea and Ingman Marine. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $10 per plate. Food is free for veterans and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information call 941-421-4665, visit www.veteranexcursions.com, or email info@veteranexcursions.com.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new membersThe Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Construction on Olean BoulevardConstruction of the Olean Boulevard widening project was expected to begin Monday, Oct. 21. Travelers will begin to experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, temporary delays and/or detours within the construction limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Olean Boulevard Widening project will widen Olean Boulevard from U.S. 41 to Easy Street. It is designed as a five-lane section with two travel lanes traveling in each direction and a continuous center left/right turn lane in the middle. The design also includes sidewalks on both sides of Olean Boulevard from Aaron Street to Easy Street. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. For information visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Boating club’s 2019 Regatta
PGI Seafarers Boating Club will hold a 2019 Regatta at Burnt Store Marina Nov. 1-3. The theme for the weekend will be “Star Trek, The Final Frontier, Where No Seafarer Has Dared to Go Before.” Members will be beamed up to encounter species from the galaxies, Earthlings, Vulcans, Klingons, Ferangays, and many others. They will enter onto the flight deck of the Star Trek Enterprise. There will be games, a boat-decorating contest, dinners and dancing and more. It has been said that the Alien Female Dancers as well as entertainers from far away galaxies will be coming to entertain. The total regatta experience will include Friday night dock-tails and dancing, Saturday lunch and games, Saturday night show and dinner, and Sunday morning breakfast. Dock space reservations are being taken now for those boating to the marina and there is plenty of room for those driving to attend as few as one or two events. PGI Seafarers Boating Club is presently accepting new membership applications from day boaters and overnight boaters both power and sail. The club sponsors day trips, raft ups, lunches, and overnight cruises. The monthly meetings and twice a month. For more information contact Jim Crumbaugh at 941-380-7955 and jamescrumbaugh@gmail.com.
Toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their fourth annual Toy Drive for underprivileged children who are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St.Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
PG Founders’ Day Week
Punta Gorda will celebrate its annual “Founders’ Day Week” this year starting on Dec. 1-7 with many holiday and history related events. Among the many activities will be the Punta Gorda Historical Society’s “Holidays Around the World” at the History Park, when all the historic homes will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring celebrations from various cultures. Also, featured, will be “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” at the historic courthouse on Taylor Street, historic talks at the Blanchard House, Punta Gorda History Center and Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, trolley tours, Visual Arts Center displays and much more. A “POP UP” cache will be a fun way to discover your local history while visiting local merchants. For more information visit: www.puntagordafoundersweek.com and facebook.com/puntagordafoundersweek. Contact Stacy Jones: 941-815-0291 or stacy.jones@sci-us.com if your organization or business would like to hold or sponsor an event.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding a fun-filled night at Visani Comedy Dinner Theater, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte, Wednesday, Oct. 30. Comedian Sid Davis will provide an evening of laughter beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets ($10 with a two-item minimum purchase) are available at Charlotte County Habitat ReSale Stores located at: 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda; 2440 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte; 1354 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte; 3949 S. Access Road, Englewood; and at their Punta Gorda office. Ticket proceeds will benefit local families in need of safe, affordable homes. For more information, contact Jan Nick at 941-639-3162.
United Way of Charlotte County grants
The United Way of Charlotte County announces the opening of its 2020-2021 grant cycle, which includes funds provided by United Way of Charlotte County (UWCC) and funding administered on behalf of the Charlotte County Commission and the city of Punta Gorda. Funding will be allocated to nonprofit partner agencies that administer programs addressing the root causes of poverty within the areas of education, financial stability, and health and wellness. In addition, agencies must meet the following qualifications: Be a local nonprofit, tax- exempt corporation; provide health and human services locally; meet financial reporting standards; be controlled by a voting Board of Directors; be able to provide an annual audit prepared by an independent CPA; and have administrative expenses under 25% of their total agency budget.
To be eligible to apply for UWCC, county or city funding, all applicants are required to attend the mandatory All Agency Grant Workshop. This training and information session will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Publix Training Room, 180501 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte (SunTrust building, fourth floor, Suite 403). The 2020-2021 Program Grant Guidelines and Program Grant Application package will be made available on the United Way of Charlotte County website at unitedwayccfl.org. For more information, please contact Jen Coalwell at admin@unitedwayccfl.org, or call 941-627-3539.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts show
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Creative Arts & Crafts Annual Fair. The show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Punta Gorda. Call Cris at 704-957-6311 or email madefromscratch@gmail.com for an application.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Homeless Coalition’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed “Winter Wonderland” is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event’s net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club. Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up. If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3, for information.
Santa’s Winter Wonderland
As part of the week-long Founder’s Day celebrations, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul A. Stamoulis, and his staff are bringing Santa’s Winter Wonderland to the Historic Courthouse (226 Taylor St, Punta Gorda). Children of all ages are welcome to venture through the front door where the Polar Express awaits to start your journey through the various sections of the beautifully decorated first and second floors of the courthouse. Santa Claus and his elves, the Grinch and the Elf on the Shelf look forward to seeing you from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and again from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. The courthouse will be decorated throughout the month of December and open to the public during normal working hours. For more information call 941-833-5400.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You’ll be helping people with a much-needed service that’s free, individualized and has no strings attached. There’s a role for everyone. As a counselor, you’ll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We’ll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you’ll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
