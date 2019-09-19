Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
2019 caregiver cruise
Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at (941) 456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed 'Winter Wonderland' is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez.
Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best.
All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at (941) 627- 4313, Ext. 132 or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org
Live charity auction
Local realtor and auctioneer James Guinta, known as Jimmy Gee, will auction off a variety of items, artwork, gift cards, a TV, a Keurig coffee pot and much much more from noon to 3 p.m on Nov. 16 at the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for previewing items prior to opening bids. Call 856-217-4148 with any questions or donations for the auction.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is a nonprofit organization which holds fundraisers throughout the year to give back to local charities, to local high school students for scholarships, and to assist local veterans. New members are always welcome and membership is not exclusive to Port Charlotte residents. General meetings are held on the second Friday of each month, September to May.
Casino trip coming up
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 am, and will return the same day at
approximately 6 pm. There will be complimentary water and treats of the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available.
Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.