Great American Cleanup scheduled

Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran’s Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.

Garden Club meets

Port Charlotte Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. today, March 14, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The topic is container gardening, highlighting plant choices, container size and maintenance. The public is welcomed. For more information, call 941-426-1299.

Murder Mystery dinner planned

La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.

