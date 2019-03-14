Great American Cleanup scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran’s Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.
Garden Club meets
Port Charlotte Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. today, March 14, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The topic is container gardening, highlighting plant choices, container size and maintenance. The public is welcomed. For more information, call 941-426-1299.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.