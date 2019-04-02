Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. The application deadline has been extended to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club’s website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or Anne Simpson at 941-639-4333.
AAUW free program offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of AAUW invites Charlotte County middle school age children, to attend the STEM Kids at the Library program at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The free program will be take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 6. Melissa Fiuza, Murdock Middle School TAG Science Teacher will present a project on Newton’s Laws of Motion. Registration is limited to 20 students. Call 508-878-9160 to register by Thursday, April 4 or to get more information.
‘A Night at South Beach’ to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy an evening of great food, auctions and dancing to music by Jonathan A. Cortez, while supporting the VBA Clinic. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE.
Wild Wednesdays at CHEC
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The last Wild Wednesday program for the 2018-19 season is Nature – The Gorilla King on Wednesday, April 3. There will be one showing at 10:30 a.m. Visit website for details: www.checflorida.org.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on Thursday, April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Fundraising golf tournament planned
Murdock Rotary is hosting a fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Funds raised will go to support the “Josh the Otter” program (www.joshtheotter.org) and “Just Against Children Drowning” (JACD – www.justagainstchildrendrowning.org) to educate children and their families on water safety and awareness. For more information contact Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
Wine and cheese reception planned
The public is invited to attend the opening wine and cheese reception for “Pictures in Paradise” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info visit visualartcenter.org or call 941-639-8810.
AWL open house planned
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County will host an Open House on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the shelter 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, to kick off new evening adoption hours Hot dogs, burgers, and beverages will be served and all dog and cat adoption fees during this time will be $44. The new evening hours of operation are Thursday-10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-10 a.m.-7 p.m. and the shelter will be closed on Mondays. The AWL will be open as usual from Tuesdays through Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on Saturday, April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the “Bird Lady.” For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
Fantasea event to benefit Florida Sherrif’s Youth Ranches
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, will be hosting a charity FantaSea Fishing Tournament to benefit the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Enjoy a night of food, games, live music and dancing.Tickets are $150 per couple. Attendance is limited to the first 200 sold.For more information, call 941-575-5252.
Presentation on plastics in the environment
Dr. Terry Root, Nobel Laureate from Stanford University, will be giving a presentation on plastics in the environment entitled,”Innocent Victims: Impact of Plastics on Wildlife.” It will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Congregational UCC, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The event is free and the public is invited to come for the discussion, refreshments, door prizes, and ideas to reduce our use of plastics.
Audubon Society field trip planned
Join the Peace River Audubon Society for a field trip to Fort DeSoto Park Pinellas County on April 13. Fort DeSoto Park offers sightings of many migrants during the fall and spring migration. Meet at 7 a.m. at the north carpool location which is off of Kings Highway at the Walmart parking lot across from Culvers (385 Kings Hwy), off I 75, Exit 170. Bring a wide brim hat, sunscreen, water, lunch, and binoculars. For any questions, call Mike at 863-244-2652. All meetings, field trips, and walkabouts are free and open to the public.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Kindergarten Round-Up
All Charlotte County elementary schools will be holding Kindergarten Round-Up events April 8 – April 12 for parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. A video on the round up is available at yourcharlotteschools.net. Parents or guardians should take their child’s proof of date of birth, proof of immunizations, proof of physical exam and proof of residence to the school in their district. Contact the elementary school in your district for times.
Announcing two new LLI classes
Two new classes have been added to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring schedule. Dorothy Brooks will discuss “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” at 10 a.m. on April 9 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. At 10 a.m. on April 11, a series of three sessions titled “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” will begin with Kate Borduas. The series will continue on April 17 and May 2. Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 per session or $30 for all 3 sessions for FRIENDS members and $25 per session or $45 for all 3 sessions for non-members.
