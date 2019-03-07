American Made
to perform
The American Made Band will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the William H. Wakerman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. This Band will hit all levels of old time rock and roll music from the 60’s through the early 80’s. Ticket prices are $18 for Cultural Center member (2 per member), $20 for non-members and $22 day of show. For more information, call 941-625-4175.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet’s Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Hike to a Native American mound
Join naturalist Rich Dorkin from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12 for a hike to a Native American mound located on Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, 12301 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. This is a location that can only be accessed through a guided program. This is a moderate level hike of 3 miles. Cost is $50 per person. Call Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center at 941-575-5435 to make a reservation.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
International comedian
to perform
The Charlotte Players are bringing Ireland’s International Comedian George Casey to The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on March 12. Tickets are $22. For more information call Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or online at www.charlotteplayers.org.
Quarter auction for literacy program
Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 will host a quarter auction at 6 p.m. on March 19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Bring $3 for a paddle rental, quarters for bidding and cash for a 50/50, drinks and food. Proceeds benefit the class project, Leadership for Literacy. For more information, call 941-286-2056.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
CHEC lecture
Liz White, a doctoral student at the University of Florida, discusses her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island” on April 4. A social time begins at 2 p.m. with the lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Annual picnic scheduled
The American Czech/Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will hold its annual Vince Caudy Memorial Picnic at 11:30 a.m. on March 13, at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Fried chicken will be provided; attendees are asked to bring a side dish, salad, fruit or dessert to share that will serve at least 10. Table settings and beverages will be provided. Bring lawn chairs and small tables. A $5 donation and reservation is requested from nonmembers and guests. For more information and reservations, call 941-286-3467 or 941-769-8723.
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. For more information, call David O’Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt Powers at 941-456-1862.
Blood drive scheduled
OneBlood Inc. is holding a blood drive from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 1100 Tamiami Trail. Appointments are not required, but for faster service, appointments may be made online at www.oneblooddonor.org using the sponsor code 10388.
PCHS Band car wash planned
The “Pride” of Port Charlotte Marching Band will be holding a car wash on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Peachland office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Band members are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Suncoast Statesmen fundraiser
The Suncoast Statesmen holds its annual Spring Show fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. on March 24 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 941-625-1128 or 419-343-7246 or from any member of the Suncoast Statesmen. Tickets will also be available at the door if not previously sold out. The guest quartet is Throwback, a top competitor from Sunshine District, (Florida), in the annual Barbershop Harmony Society’s International competition. Enharmonics, a mixed chorus from Port Charlotte High School will also be featured.
Daniel Bennett Group to perform
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will host the Daniel Bennett Group at 6 p.m. on March 27. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.danielbennettgroup.com.
{div}
Germanic Genealogy Class
SWFLGG meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9. “Project Paperclip” presented by Bernie Guenther in Room C at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free and open to the public.{/div}
Garden Club meets
Port Charlotte Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. March 14, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. The topic is container gardening, highlighting plant choices, container size and maintenance. The public is welcomed. For more information, call 941-426-1299.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for Charlotte County children involved in court cases. Those interested in volunteering should attend an orientation from noon to 1 p.m. March 18 at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B, Suite 203. Volunteers should be full-time residents at least 21 years old. For more information, call 941-613-3233.
Western night dinner dance set
The Italian Heritage Social Club will host a western night dinner dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 30 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Dinner will include barbecue pork and ribs with all the fixings. BYOB. Music provided by the Don and Jo show. Tickets are $15 for members or guests and are to be paid by March 25. For more information, call 941-979-8228.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The Uptown Jazz Trio will entertain during buffet dinner. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at Twin Isles. For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.