Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post #103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special Guest speaker: Dale Phillips, Civilian Crime Prevention Officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse.”
High School band to hold car show
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., front parking lot. Registration is $10 and benefits the Port Charlotte High School band program. Judging with trophies and concessions will be available. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Car wash planned
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Feb. 9 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte. The group is requesting a $5 donation but any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
