Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cooks who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook-off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Charlotte Players
Five of the area’s most prominent vocalists will take the stage for a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte. Join Rachael Dalangauskas, Daulton Lunsford, Randy Mennella, Debbie Myers-Brandal and Kelly O’Donnell as they “Bring on the New Year!” Ken Crisp is directing the Charlotte Players production and will accompany the singers during shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., so audiences can get where they’re going well before the big ball drops. Crisp promises great music, laughs and a special champagne toast. Tickets are $25. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be ordered online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the Players office at 941-255-1022.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids” event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
I mmokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children is scheduled Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well-behaved and well-socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swfl gsdrescue.com.
