Octagon Wildlife community day
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda will hosts its annual community day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24. Admission is free. For more information, call 239-543-1130 www.octagonwildlife.org.
GFWC Woman’s Club dinner
The annual Italian Dinner hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13 at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive. A donation of $8 for adults and $4 for children will include: salad, bread/butter, meatballs, sauce and pasta, with ice cream and cookie for dessert. For tickets, call Joyce Powell at 202-553-2665.
Timeless fashions
American Business Women’s Association hosts a fashion show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $35 per person. For tickets, call Randy Ann Bechtel at 941-255-3555 or Patti Dyson at 941-637-8017.
Car wash planned
Port Charlotte High School Band will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The band is requesting a $5 donation; any amount will be accepted.
